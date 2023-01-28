BEARING in mind the only sunshine in January is usually from the glare of the holiday adverts that take over the TV from New Year’s Day on, it is a dreich time of year and no mistaking.

Well, we may not do an array of rays at this time of year, but without jetting off to foreign climes, you can take a break from the gloom by treating yourself to some hale and hearty fare to warm you up in an albeit slightly different way.

Dotted across the country, there are plenty of enchanting spots to choose from, offering traditional Scots dishes – sometimes with a modern twist – from a bountiful bowl of broth or a gleaming dish of Cullen skink, to a steaming plateful of stovies or some toasty cranachan – and if you’re lucky, you can tuck in by the glow of a roaring fire.

Sounds good? Here are 10 of the best Scots restaurants offering fare that hits the spot and can help you see January out in delicious style.

The Scran & Scallie, 1 Comely Bank Road, Edinburgh

From the team behind The Kitchin, this gastro pub – holder of a Michelin Bib Gourmand – is nestled in leafy Stockbridge. The Scran & Scallie presents exceptional pub classics, with “a fresh, modern twist”. Seasonal menus showcase the best of Scottish “scran” with ingredients sourced from local suppliers. The Michelin Guide itself puts it in a nutshell, saying that as one of Tom Kitchin’s more casual ventures, this venue follows a “nature to plate” philosophy and is simply “good quality, good value cooking”. Child friendly – with a special menu for under-12s – the “scran” includes Islay oysters and haggis as starters, with the likes of a Highland Wagyu burger or steak pie for a main.

scranandscallie.com

The Bothy, Ruthven Lane, Glasgow

The Bothy is a well-established culinary institution in Glasgow’s bustling west end, reached by pottering along the cobbles of Ruthven Lane. Seasonal Scottish produce is at the heart of the rustic, atmospheric venue’s dishes, with examples of fare for lunch alone including starters of ham hock or haggis, neeps and tatties, with salmon fillet for a main, or a rib-eye steak. And maybe a heather honey parfait for dessert? The restaurant says its offers diners the chance to “experience a return to traditional Scottish cooking, in comfortable, relaxed surroundings”. It has sister venues countrywide too, based at The Murrayfield Hotel in Edinburgh, Kinnoull Street in Perth and at the Palm Court Hotel in Aberdeen.

bothyrestaurant.co.uk

The Taybank, Dunkeld

Situated on the banks of the glimmering River Tay, with views of Thomas Telford’s famous arched bridge, The Taybank is home to a big beer garden, a bar that features live music nights with local musicians, and guest accommodation, but is also home to a stylish restaurant that sources local produce to create inventive dishes that follow the Scottish seasons. The owners say they are “on a mission to grow and source even more of our own produce” and have recently taken on a walled garden in the grounds of Murthly Estate to do so. Customers have long praised the venue for its Sunday roasts and for doing “a mean stovie”, while its Garden Kitchen makes hand-stretched, wood-fired pizzas, flat-iron steaks and grilled langoustines

thetaybank.co.uk

The Rockpool Cafe, The Square, Cullen

If you’re looking for something a little lighter that still manages to warm the old cockles, a big bowl of soup is just what you need and with this in mind, Cullen skink truly goes down a treat. Where better to sample it than in the Royal Burgh of Cullen itself. At the delightful Rockpool Cafe, you can sample the creamy potato and smoked haddock soup. Set in the main square of the scenic coastal Scots town with its stunningly beautiful stretch of white sands, Rockpool – since opening in 2011 – has always prided itself on using locally sourced ingredients and making the most of its location. So whether you want a quick coffee and cake in a relaxing environment with a real seaside vibe, or a warming bowl of the eatery’s trademark Cullen skink, concocted using fish fresh from the North Sea, the glass-fronted venue in the Moray Firth fishing village is the perfect spot to pop into and tuck into the traditional Scottish delicacy.

rockpool-cullen.co.uk

Lochinver Larder, Main Street, Lochinver

If you happen to be on the North Coast 500 scenic route around the north coast of the country, this is a fine spot to pop into, with Lochinver sitting on a sheltered bay in the wilds of the far north west, in the Assynt district of Sutherland. Dominated by remarkable views of nearby Suilven, it offers some of the most stunning scenery in the north of Scotland – and here at Lochinver Larder, a hearty pie is just the ticket. Beginning life as a deli with takeaway sandwiches, it expanded to become a B&B and eventually a restaurant, where diners could relax with great food and views out to the loch. The pies are so popular, they can now also be sent anywhere in the UK mainland. The larder’s vision is to “create a welcoming and unforgettable destination in the heart of Lochinver that celebrates the unique qualities of the natural area and the local community”. But at a basic level, if you are in the vicinity and fancy a heartwarming treat, this spot, on the water’s edge, where the narrow Inver river flows into the wider loch, is the ideal vantage point to enjoy nature, views and a pie to boot.

lochinverlarder.com

The Classroom Bistro, Cawdor Street, Nairn

Looking for a spot of Highland hospitality to bring some cheer? This chic and popular restaurant, well established in the royal burgh of Nairn on the Moray coast, offers a relaxed and informal dining experience. It’s just the place to take a break from the January climes – although in fact, the climate is often less harsh in this warm and temperate ancient fishing port, situated about 17 miles or so east of Inverness. Aside from classics – such as the Sunday roast and a breakfast roll of a morning – the menu features the likes of Balmoral chicken, “trawlerman’s plate” – a selection of local seafood – as well as a big bowl of seafood chowder to tempt tastebuds. The bistro describes its simple philosophy as offering “quality ingredients, sourced locally while at the height of their season, delivered to you with a smile”.

theclassroombistro.com

Ardnamurchan, Hope Street, Glasgow

Taking its inspiration from the dramatic, rugged beauty of the isolated peninsula of Ardnamurchan – the most westerly point on the British mainland – it’s no surprise that this restaurant and bar’s aim is to bring a taste of Scotland’s best produce to the table in Glasgow. And so, if you are braving the high street for a spot of January shopping and you just need some respite or a break from the rain, Ardnamurchan offers some truly delicious fare in an atmospheric, modern setting. Sourcing unique and artisan products from the Highlands and Islands, the venue serves venison that comes directly from the Ardnamurchan Estate where the deer roam free, while the fish and shellfish are caught fresh from the sea off the west coast and the beef comes from the lush Speyside region of Scotland. Check out opening hours and menu options online.

ardnamurchan.biz

The Crofter, High Street, Fort William

Nestled in the shadow of Ben Nevis, this bustling bar and restaurant in the High Street of the tourist hub of Fort William is a favourite with locals and visitors alike. Fort William itself hardly needs any promotion, such is its vast appeal to tourists from far and wide, drawn by the majestic beauty of the mountains and surrounding lochs, as well as its proximity to Glenfinnan – now a magnet for Harry Potter fans due to the appearance of the historic viaduct in the movie version of JK Rowling’s books. But if you are in the vicinity and looking for a bite – maybe some classic pub fare – pop in. The Crofter also prides itself on using the best local produce, with traditional delicacies ranging from grilled salmon to fish and chips. There is live music and live sport on the menu too at this hub of social activity in the town, by the shore of Loch Linnhe where you may go for lunch and end up lingering till dinner.

crofterbar.co.uk

The Fife Arms, Mar Road, Braemar

You may well have heard tell of The Fife Arms of late as on Hogmanay, none other than Dame Judi Dench and Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri were staying at the venue on Royal Deeside, teaming up for an impromptu performance of Abba’s Waterloo to ring in the new year. And although a celebrity guest can never be guaranteed, there are other draws. The Fife Arms, prides itself on showcasing “the finest seasonal produce for which Scotland is world-famous”. From fresh seafood and game to local whiskies and spirits, many of the ingredients used in the kitchens and in the bars are sourced from local gamekeepers, farmers and suppliers. Traditionally at the heart of the village, The Flying Stag is the public bar, with Scottish dishes on the menu. How about some black pudding bonbons or some haggis with Royal Lochnagar whisky sauce? There are other options at the venue, including the Fondue Hut, in the style of a Swiss Alpine fondue hut with wood panelling and a cosy fireplace. Diving into a steaming Swiss cheese mix in such a setting is sure to blow away any January cobwebs.

thefifearms.com

Parliament Cafe, Holyrood, Edinburgh

Even if you have well and truly had your fill of politics, there is something to be said for enjoying a snack in the Scottish Parliament Cafe in the city. Situated in the main foyer area of the striking building on Holyrood Road in the capital, the cafe is available for the use of any visitors to the venue and its house specialties include Parliament shortbread and homemade scones. So if you fancy a tour, or if you are simply nearby and looking to do something a little bit different, bear in mind that the Parliament – if it is open for business – is open to visitors. Although the menu varies, you can often expect cranachan or caramel shortbread, sandwiches and a bowl of soup, with patrons of the family-friendly cafe able to “grab a quick snack to go, or sit in and enjoy a hearty lunch”. And who knows who you may spot while you are tucking in.

parliament.scot/visit/parliament-cafe