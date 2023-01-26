Three Scottish hotels are to feature in a new Channel 4 series exploring ‘the most hidden and remote holiday destinations on the planet'.
World’s Most Secret Hotels, which stars this Sunday, will feature everything from hideaways tucked into thick jungle and underwater retreats to cliffside dwellings and remote island stays.
The six-part series will visit the best kept secret hotels in countries such as Cambodia, Jordan, Sweden, Ecuador, Canada, Finland and Oman, as well as accommodation closer to home in Wales and England.
Each episode offers a behind-the-scenes look on the interiors, design and day-to-day running of the hotel, and will delve into how they were built and the challenges faced with their construction.
The Scottish hotels to feature in the series include The Dairy at Denend, a luxurious hot tub bothy located in rural Aberdeenshire and Garvault House in Sutherland - the most remote hotel in mainland Britain.
Garvault House - Mainland Britains most remote hotel. Who fancies staying here?! 🙋♀️🙋♂️👌🏴🏞🗻 #Kimbrace #Sutherland #Highlands #Remote @visitscotland @northcoast500 @VentureNorthSco @LairgandRogart @VisitSutherland pic.twitter.com/bcbL5WtCHi— Caithness Gal (@CaithnessGal) April 12, 2019
Joining them in featuring in the series is Airship 2, a secluded architect-designed pod located on a four-acre site on the banks of the Sound of Mull in one of the remotest areas in the Highlands.
They join hotels such as Glacier Hotel Grawand in Italy, the highest hotel in Europe at over three thousand metres above sea level and the JumboStay Hotel, a property is set in a former Boeing 747 jumbo jet next to Stockholm's Arlanda Airport.
The World’s Most Secret Hotels starts on January 29, 6.45pm on Channel 4.
