Police are to board an oil rig this week following the disappearance of an offshore worker at the weekend.

A major search operation was launched after a 50-year-old man was reported missing from jackup drilling rig Valaris 121, while the platform was about 100 miles south east of Aberdeen.

A search operation was launched after the alarm was raised at around 9pm on Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Natalie McGarry embezzlement conviction appeal to take place next month

The search, involving two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane, was stood down around 7am on Monday.

At the time of the incident, the rig was under tow from its last operating location in the North Sea to Dundee.

Reports suggest the rig docked at the Port of Dundee on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed to The Herald that officers are to board the rig as part of their ongoing enquiries into the man's disappearance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to liaise with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances surrounding the 50-year-old man missing from the oil rig in the North Sea."