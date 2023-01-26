The piercing howls of huskies have returned to Aviemore ahead of a highly-anticipated sled race.
Teams of canines and their "mushers" are gathering in the Highlands for the 39th Sled Dog Rally due to take place this weekend.
Organised by the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain in conjunction with Forestry and Land Scotland, the event returns after being forced to miss a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As there is little snow on the ground, the dogs will pull three and four-wheeled rigs along the forest trails around Loch Morlich, in the shadows of the Cairngorm mountains.
However, organisers have warned that the event could be cancelled if temperatures reach 15C or if humidity levels are deemed too high.
On Thursday, the animals were seen preparing for the annual rally.
Hundreds of "mushers" train their sled dogs along forest and woodland trails throughout the year in preparation for the event
Since its beginnings in 1984, the event has seen a boost in popularity with mushers ranging from just eight-year-old to over 60.
Along with the Siberian Huskies, race dogs include Alaskan Malamutes, Samoyeds, Greenland Dogs and Canadian Eskimo Dogs.
The event is sponsored by SJ specialist canine feeds, Leucillin, and Photizo Light Therapy.
