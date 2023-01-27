On January 27, in 1783, the first edition of this newspaper hit the stands.

I am therefore delighted today to kickstart our 240th anniversary celebrations and ask you – our loyal readers – to join us.

This year, we will be looking back a great deal, reflecting on major news events our teams have covered since 1783. We will be talking to former colleagues for a behind the scenes look, digging out archive material and using the year to reflect on Scotland’s past and our place in the fabric of its society.

But we will also be looking ahead. The Herald has witnessed many changes in the world over the last 240 years and a significant number in the newspaper industry too.

As editor, my key aim mirrors that of my predecessors, in that we have all been determined to produce a quality, trusted news brand for Scotland. This year is no different and my team and I are determined to ensure we continue to produce the right type of content our readers want in 2023.

As custodians of The Herald we are proud of its past, but are committed – and excited – about all it could become.

Today, I am asking you to get in touch. Please share with us your memories and ideas for The Herald. We are listening and are eager to involve you in what will be an exciting year for our newspaper.

Please email me at catherine.salmond@newsquest.co.uk