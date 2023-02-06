A similar style to eggs benedict but with a twist. This is the ultimate luxury breakfast or brunch dish for salmon lovers.

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 x English muffins

2 x whole eggs

Hot smoked salmon

Handful of spinach

Chives – chopped

Knob of butter

Cracked black pepper

Hollandaise Sauce

2 x egg yolks

100g Unsalted butter – melted

1 tsp. White wine vinegar

Salt & pepper

Method

To begin put the egg yolks and white wine vinegar in a food processor and whizz until the mixture is creamy. Melt the butter in a small saucepan until it is melted and hot. Keep the processor running and slowly pour in the melted butter. Taste and season with salt and pepper and keep somewhere warm until needed.

Poach 2 eggs in a pan of simmering water – add a splash of white wine vinegar, this helps keep the white of the egg together.

Cook off the spinach in a small pan with a small amount of butter on a medium heat

Toast the muffins, place the spinach on top followed by some flaked hot smoked salmon. Place the eggs on top and spoon over the hollandaise sauce. Add the chives, black pepper and serve!

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend