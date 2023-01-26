A probe is underway following the 'unexplained' deaths of two people in a village in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police were called to an address in Kippford around 4.20pm on Wednesday.

On arrival, a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Police to board North Sea rig as probe into worker's disappearance continues

Police said they are treating the deaths as unexplained and that enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Wednesday, 25 January, police were called to an address in Merse Way, Kippford, near Dalbeattie.

“A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”