A new report says there is little or no basis to argue for the retention of Glasgow tower blocks on the grounds of either energy efficiency or embodied energy.



The report also disputes claims that the demolition and rebuilding would be responsible for 10,000t embodied CO2(e) emissions are wildly over-estimated and says replacement housing would result in 48% less embodied CO2(e) emissions than retrofitting.

It comes after a campaign group fighting the demolition four tower blocks in the Wyndford area of Maryhill revealed their report in November found the impact of the demolition and rebuild was nearly twice that of retrofitting – at approximately 22,465 tonnes CO2 emitted, against 12,098 tonnes CO2 due to retrofitting, which is 46% higher.

However, a leading UK architect’s environmental report now supports proposals by Wheatley Homes Glasgow to demolish four multi-storey blocks with 300 new homes to be built in their place.

Scotland’s largest social landlord has announced plans to invest £73million in Wyndford, more than a year ago.

Wyndford estate was built on the site of the former Maryhill Barracks (Image: Newsquest)

They said tenants in Wyndford overwhelmingly support the plans, with a community consultation – supported by the respected independent body, Tenants Participation Advisory Service (TPAS) Scotland – showing 85% of Wyndford tenants backed the regeneration plans and 87% of tenants living in the four blocks earmarked for demolition also in favour.

However, Wyndford Residents Union has been leading a high-profile campaign to reverse the decision and earlier this month began an occupation of the four affected blocks.

Work to demolish four Glasgow tower blocks could start in Spring despite a last minute plea by campaigners not to "gelignite" the buildings.

Architect Dr Richard Atkins has dismissed claims that retrofitting would be the greener option.

Mr Aitkins, a Fellow of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland with mor than 40 years’ experience in the sector as well as being a Member of The Royal Institute of British Architects and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, states: “There is little or no basis on which to argue for the retention of the existing blocks on the grounds of either energy efficiency or CO2(e) emissions’ as the four blocks have ‘no embodied emissions value’.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow said Dr Atkins’ findings showed claims that the demolition and rebuilding would be responsible for 10,000t embodied CO2(e) emissions were wildly over-estimated.

The report also said new housing would result in 48% less embodied CO2(e) emissions than retrofitting.

It added the 3,000 tonnes of timber needed in the new structures would store away 1,520t of carbon equivalent to 5,580 CO2(e)t of emissions and the existing concrete structure can be crushed and re-used, with none likely to go to landfill. Even the steel reinforcement bars would be recycled.

The report said demolishing the blocks and building the new homes would reduce the estimated annual energy required for heating by 93.8% making net zero direct emissions (NZDE) heating affordable for tenants.

Dr Atkins said: “The findings are clear. There is no evidence to support claims the four blocks should be retained and retrofitted based solely on CO2(e) emissions or energy efficiency.

“The volume of materials needed for the new structures, when multiplied by the Inventory of Carbon & Energy[ii] values, supports replacement.

“Scotland’s affordable housing sector has a key role to play in moving towards both net zero CO2(e) emissions and addressing levels of fuel poverty.

“Having assessed the layout and read the structural advice, it is clear the existing blocks cannot meet modern spatial and accessibility standards and be insulated to the point where net zero direct emissions (NZDE) heating is affordable for residents.

“This is only going to be possible when homes reach an Energy Performance Certificate ‘A’ rating and have NZDE heating – which is not realistic by retrofitting these flats.”

The regeneration proposals by Wheatley Homes Glasgow include 300 energy-efficient, affordable homes being built in Wyndford, with around 255 for social housing and 45 for mid-market rent.

Mid-market homes are earmarked for local people who earn between £21,000 and £40,000 and who have no priority for social housing but do not want to or cannot afford to buy their own home.

The proposed 300 new homes would include a mix of one/two/three/four-bedroom houses and flats and would create a minimum of 600 bed spaces – at least the same number of bedrooms as currently in the four multi-storey blocks.

The housing group said concrete and steel reinforcement from the old blocks would be recycled and reused in the construction of the buildings.

The planned new-build homes will use the latest building technology to create one of Scotland’s leading net-zero and award-winning developments.

Wyndford was built of the site of the former Maryhill Barracks and work began in the early 1960s when a social housing shift from tenements to 'homes in the sky' were said to be desirable.

The plans to demolish blocks 151, 171, 191 and 120, were also criticised by leading figures in the architectural world.

Scots architect Professor Alan Dunlop described Ernest Buteux’s vision for Wynford as embodying the spirit of architect Le Corbusier.

Wheatley said tenants are already working side-by-side with top architects to help shape the new-look community, which will include larger family-friendly homes which are more energy-efficient and help tenants reduce their energy bills.

A masterplan for the area is currently being developed, in conjunction with the tenants’ Future Focus group, and is expected to be submitted in 2024.