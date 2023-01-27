IT is Scotland’s grand and bustling capital, familiar to millions across the world through events such as the international festivals and Military Tattoo.

But now viewers have been captivated by a different side of Edinburgh, as the city’s diverse wildlife has played a starring role in the latest BBC nature series.

The UK’s greenest city was chosen as the centrepiece of Winterwatch due to its array of habitats and the connectivity of its wildlife corridors.

Matt Andrews, a producer on the series collectively called The Watches, observes that is virtue is that it habitats “are interconnected by verges and, of course, the Water of Leith.”

The waterway was where many of the live sections of the current series were filmed.

Earlier this week, Iolo Williams was to be found on the riverbank during the day, wading in wellies and on the look-out for dippers.

He said: “I ran back to my hotel yesterday along the canal and I saw a sparrowhawk. I saw house sparrows virtually all the way. I saw long-tailed tits, I saw goosanders on the water. I saw moorhen. I saw mallard and mute swans.

“It was really nice to think that you are in one of Scotland’s biggest cities and yet you are seeing all this wildlife.”

He compared Edinburgh to other cities he knows well such as Cardiff, Swansea and Bristol.

He added: “The big difference here in Edinburgh, is that the habitats are virtually all connected.

“We were looking at a map of Warriston cemetery and you wouldn’t believe the number of green spaces in and around there.

“You’ve got the Water of Leith which meanders like a green wildlife artery running through the city, but then you’ve got playing fields nearby, allotments and wooded paths.”

There is good reason, he pointed out, for Winterwatch to film at an urban base. “Half of the people of the world now live in an urban environment, and, for a lot of people in the UK, wildlife is what they see in their garden or on a local walk.”

The Water of Leith, which bustles with dog walkers and is overlooked by flats, may have none of the remoteness of Abernethy, once a favourite for the BBC series, but, this is a wildlife corridor that is host to otters, lamprey, dippers, heron, kingfishers and the critically endangered European eel.

Part of its allure for the BBC, said producer Matt Andrews, was also its people, including “the teams of dedicated researchers such as the people here at the Water of Leith Conservation centre.”

Winterwatch’s focus on urban wildlife also falls in line with a shift there has been in series since the start of the Covid pandemic, with many people finding solace in nature, and wildlife close to their homes.

Me Williams said: “Not many positive things came out of lockdown, but one bonus was the comfort so many people, especially those with mental health issues, found in be able to go out, to be able to escape for a little bit and just to enjoy a blue tit or a long-tailed tit, or a vole, a flash of a kingfisher going past.”

The current series has thrown up many such tales of comfort.

Among the Edinburgh locals featured, for instance, was Ross Lawford, a photographer whose captivating remote camera footage of two female otters with cubs sharing a holt stole the show – but who also told a story of how nature helped him out of a dark place.

Mr Andrews added: “Ross was fantastic. He was a little bit shy, but once he started to speak it all came out and so eloquently. I’ll never forget one line he said.

“He suffered from severe agoraphobia and he just couldn’t go outside. Then he began looking out the windows. He saw the birds and, he said, ‘Nature took my hand and led me outside.’”

But these BBC nature programmes also deliver hard truths about human impact on wildlife. In one sequence, Iolo Williams accompanied Water of Leith Conservation Trust’s Charlotte Neary to collect plastic waste from the Water of Leith basin. Standing over a pile of the recovered rubbish, in a live section of the show, he linked this macro-plastic to recent research by Flora Rendell-Bhatti of the University of Stirling, which found microplastics in lamprey from the Water of Leith, and some other locations.

He said: “The rubbish was quite shocking. You don’t want to preach.

“But it’s important to show people, if you keep throwing plastics away this is going to get into the food chain, and not just into the lampreys and the otters, but into us as humans as well.”

But he recommended taking part in clean-ups and conservation activities, which can also cheer us up. He adds: “You feel better. It can give you a new lease of life. Again it goes back to this mental health and loneliness business. It can help with that. It helps the planet, it helps the wildlife, but it helps you as an individual as well.”