Music

BBC SSO/Wigglesworth

City Halls, Glasgow

Keith Bruce

four stars

With a pairing of Messiaen and Beethoven to come in April, the BBC SSO’s new-ish Chief Conductor Ryan Wigglesworth is proving a man for the inventive programme. This concert, repeated in Perth, and his February one in the Glasgow series, team the orchestra with the compact powerful vocal forces of the BBC Singers to explore the music of Bach and Stravinsky.

The titles of the works Wigglesworth chose read nicely in the programme – even if the Russian composer’s naming of his Symphony of Psalms and Symphonies of Wind Instruments is less than helpful as technical description – and his sequencing of the music told a fascinating story.

The opening Canonic Variations on “Von Himmel hoch da komm’ ich her” (“From heaven high I come to you”), Bach’s setting of Martin Luther’s words as arranged by Stravinsky in the 1950s, was the only true collaboration between the two composers.

Idiosyncratic orchestration (six violas and four basses making up the string section) added distinctive colours to Bach’s innovations of two centuries earlier, with Mark O’Keeffe’s trumpet making the first of a number of telling interventions, although first oboe Stella McCracken would pip him to the honour of soloist of the evening.

Although it was doubtless undetectable on the live radio broadcast, in the hall some of the vocal soloists from among the ranks of the BBC Singers fared less well for audibility in Bach’s Magnificat, which closed the evening. Brisk and purposeful (rather than liturgical), Wigglesworth revelled in Bach’s orchestration and it blossomed beautifully from the alto and tenor duet Et Misericordia onwards.

In between, we heard Bach at his loveliest in Aria of Komm, Jesu, Komm, the beautiful warm ensemble of the 24 BBC Singers ample compensation for some less than perfect diction, and Stravinsky’s bold orchestration (just low strings this time) in evidence in the Symphony of Psalms, which achieved a perfect balance between choir and instrumentalists in the Allelulia.

The Symphonies of Wind Instruments (a description of the work’s sound rather than its forces or structure) gave the singers a breather, and is much more finely tuned in its sound-world. There was an interesting mix of seasoned staffers and freelances on stage in this edition of the SSO, and that may have contributed to a slightly edgy feel to the performance, which actually suited the work well.