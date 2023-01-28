Doggie drama
THIS week the Diary celebrated the plucky underdog, in the guise of footy heroes Darvel FC, who showed a splash of dash by dumping the Dons out the Scottish Cup.
Of course, Darvel aren’t the first underdog to triumph in spectacular fashion.
In a certain best-selling book, a chap called David taps a slightly bigger chap called Goliath on the shoulder, and says: “Listen, ya bam. You an’ me is gonnie hae a wee chinwag…” (Or words to that effect.)
The Diary specialises in underdog stories, and in the following selection from our archives you’ll find one or two of that ilk.
Maybe even a tale about an undercat or an undersquirrel, for we’re always very inclusive…
Vague about veg
FRUIT and veg are still exotica to many Scots. The teenage grandson of an Ayrshire reader came home from his shift in an upmarket local restaurant and, when asked how his day went, replied: “Terrible. I had to try and explain to a diner what cauliflower was.”
Frosty faux pas
LEGENDARY comedian Andy Cameron once recalled the late singer Glen Daly, who was served a whisky with ice. When he complained that he didn’t want ice, the Glasgow barman replied: “It’s only ice – it’ll no dae ye any harm.”
“Tell that tae the captain o’ the Titanic,” replied Glen.
Man’s meaty muddle
INTERNET dating, the shortcomings. A Glasgow woman told her pals that the latest chap she met for a meal was perhaps not too sophisticated. When she told him before ordering that she liked her meat rare, he replied: “What? Like lions or tigers?”
Table manners
A READER was dining in an Italian restaurant in Glasgow when the woman at the next table asked for pepper on her penne pasta. After the waiter had returned with the grinder, used it over the dish and walked away, the woman muttered to her friend: “At what point do you think that Italian waiters stopped trusting Glaswegians with the pepper?”
For more than two centuries The Herald has been delivering quality news and insightful commentary.— The Herald (@heraldscotland) January 24, 2023
To celebrate our 240th anniversary, we’ve launched our lowest ever subscription offer – one year for just £24.https://t.co/v7nDp2BrP7 pic.twitter.com/KFMVyriX9T
Flaming fools
A RECENT innovation in Glasgow parks is folk taking disposable barbecues with them on sunny days. It became so popular that park workers put a large plastic bin in Kelvingrove Park for the disposal of said barbecues. Sadly it was burned to the ground.
A new metal bin replaced it, with the sign carrying helpful information, that barbecues should be extinguished before being deposited.
Smoking hot sculpture
THE fires that brought devastation to Glasgow’s School of Art were depressing, though locals drew some black humour from the situation.
One reader, watching the rescue of burned artefacts on TV said: “Seeing someone carry out a still-smoking piece of wood, I couldn’t stop myself from wondering if it was next year’s winning Turner Prize.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here