IT seems at times the UK’s economic malaise, some of it arising from global factors but much of it home-made, is all-consuming and somewhat permanent.

The UK economic situation has been fairly miserable, to greater or lesser degrees, ever since the global financial crisis took a lurch for the worse in autumn 2008.

In a personal context, 2008 is around the halfway point in approximately three decades to date in financial journalism, the vast bulk of it with The Herald.

The long period of economic growth from the mid-1990s until the advent of the financial crisis seems like a very different time. On global equity markets, we had the dot.com bust not long after the turn of the millennium but it pales into insignificance relative to what has occurred in the last 15 years.

Back in those days of relative economic stability, UK Budgets tended to have little effect on financial markets.

Contrast that with last autumn, when former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-Budget” triggered a financial markets crisis and sent sterling to a record low against the dollar.

In these tough times, it is crucial to report diligently on the difficult economic environment, and provide insight into the major developments on this front and what is driving the malaise. My columns this week have focused on the lack of a UK growth plan and Brexit woe.

However, it also seems more important than ever to highlight the positives. Businesses have shown great resilience over the difficult post-2008 period. Myriad businesses big and small across a raft of sectors, from the most traditional to the cutting edge of new technologies, have enjoyed great success. Articles on such successes feature regularly on our business pages, and we endeavour to bring the human stories behind many of them to life.

Last week, deputy business editor Scott Wright revealed new restaurant and bar openings in Glasgow had in 2022 hit their highest level for five years, based on research from property agent Savills. Given the challenges the hospitality sector faces, this was an eye-catching story. In his column this week, Scott highlighted the entrepreneurial drive of those behind the new openings.

This week, we have given prominence to easyJet’s bounce-back from the depths of the pandemic. The rapid rebound of an international travel sector which was hit so hard by lockdowns and restrictions has featured frequently in our coverage over recent months.

Amid the economic turbulence, we aim to keep you, our valued readers, informed on the major challenges with coverage of key developments, insight and opinion, while also striving to ensure we do not lose sight of the positives.