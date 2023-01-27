The Herald turns 240 in 2023 and, to mark the anniversary, we are offering our best subscription deal to date - giving you full access to The Herald for one year for just £24.
On January 27, in 1783, the first edition of The Herald hit the stands and since then it has delivered quality, trusted news to the people of Scotland and beyond.
While marking the date, we are not standing still and, with a new editor at the helm, will continue to write stories that matter and which our readers can trust.
"This year, we will be looking back a great deal," said editor Catherine Salmond. "We will reflect on the major news events our teams have covered since 1783. We will talk to former colleagues, delve into our archives and reflect on Scotland’s past and our place in the fabric of its society.
"But we will also be looking ahead and continue to this tradition of exceptional journalism across a range of digital and social platforms and in print.
Today we mark our 240th anniversary.— Catherine Salmond (@SalmondSalmond) January 27, 2023
Join us for a year of looking back - but also ahead.
We have no intention of standing still. https://t.co/SWRq9uPU8E pic.twitter.com/jHRQlCLYOV
"Your support as readers is vital and, to mark the anniversary we are offering our best subscription deal to date and full access for 12 months for £24.
"But time is running out to take advantage of this offer. It ends on January 31st and is a limited offer, available to the first 240 readers who subscribe."
Not only will your subscription provide access to the best journalists and columnists in Scotland and quality news that you can trust
As a subscriber you will also be able to receive exclusive reader rewards.
You will also be able access more than 50 new puzzles every week.
By taking advantage of The Herald’s birthday offer, you will also be investing in and supporting our journalism and allow our expert reporters to hold power to account and cover the stories that matter.
