A firefighter who was seriously injured while fighting the fire at the Jenners building has died.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at the building on Rose Street on Monday, with five officers injured as they battled the blaze.
One, 38-year-old Barry Martin, was admitted to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.
On Friday evening Police Scotland announced that he had passed away.
Superintendent David Robertson, of Edinburgh Division, said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Four other firefighters who were also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and were subsequently released. A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation at hospital and was later released.
Responding for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, interim chief officer Ross Haggart said: "It is with profound sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, that Barry Martin has passed away this afternoon following the serious injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh.
"Barry, who was being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, had been in a critical condition since Monday's fire.
"I speak for the entire Service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.
"Both Barry’s family and the Service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.
“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him.
"I would now ask that we all allow Barry’s family, friends and colleagues to grieve in private."
