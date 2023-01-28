ON Thursday at First Minister's Questions Nicola Sturgeon told us, or more accurately lectured us, that she was going to be clear ("Sturgeon insists that trans rapist cannot be held in female prison", The Herald, January 27). Sadly nothing could be further from the truth. Clear she was not.

As the Gender Recognition Reform Bill made its way speedily through Holyrood we were told, despite serious reservations from a majority of women, that a transgender woman was a woman. Yet here we are being told by the First Minister that in fact not all transgender women are indeed women.

Her Government has now sent a self-identified transgender woman to a male prison. Surely under the FM's clear terms of reference this is an assault on this transgender woman's rights?

The FM has been repeatedly told by feminist groups, including many of her own party members, that this risk exists, but she and the majority of her ever-loyal supporters have chosen to ignore women's justified concerns. How very dare we to question that a transgender woman is indeed a man?

Yet on Thursday the FM said she was clear. Nothing could be further from the truth, otherwise she would have the courage of her earlier convictions and demand that this transgender woman be placed in a woman's prison. Clear she was not. Deceitful, arrogant, wrong, yes, but clear, no.

Will the shiny happy SNP MPs and MSPs who demonstrated, amongst some dreadful extremists, last weekend be out in force this weekend to demand that this transgender woman be placed in a woman's prison or will they finally acknowledge that women advocates like JK Rowling, Ash Regan, Joanna Cherry and the like were right all along?

The FM and her acolytes should admit their error and apologise. The only full-frontal assault on democracy is theirs and theirs alone.

Ian McNair, Glasgow.

• IT is quite clear that the only reason for the sudden SNP U-turn on where the double rapist was being held was not for the safety of incarcerated women or women in general but for the political survival of one woman and one woman only – the First Minister of Scotland.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh.

WHY DID THIS BILL PASS?

IN the aftermath of the passing of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill in the Scottish Parliament just before Christmas, I wrote to my MSP, John Swinney, asking him why on earth he supported such an ill-thought-out and totally flawed piece of legislation. To date Mr Swinney has not replied. During the Stage 3 debates on this bill, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison told us that it was ridiculous to suggest that rapists would seek to take advantage of the removal of any safeguards in the GRC process (which is what "self-ID" means), and that those poor unfortunate "marginalised" men who feel that they should really be women are absolutely no threat to women in single-sex spaces.

In the light of Adam Graham’s (aka Isla Bryson) conviction for rape I have a further question for Mr Swinney and I hope that by asking it publicly I may have a better chance of getting a response. Either this conviction demonstrates that there are indeed rapists who will look to take advantage of the removal of safeguards around the GRC process, or these "marginalised" trans-identifying males are not all paragons of virtue and the concerns women have about their presence in single-sex spaces are totally justified. Tell us Mr Swinney, which is it? Because logically it must be either one or the other. And whichever it is, do enlighten us as to why you voted for this bill?

Helen Taylor, Dunkeld.

RISING TO THE HEATING CHALLENGE

I HAVE to confess to being slightly puzzled by your lead story today (“Energy arrears hit 10-year high amid soaring fuel bills”, The Herald, January 27). Our household has found that with a relatively mild winter to date, the Government subsidy of £400 paid directly to the supplier, turning down the thermostat, putting on an extra sweater and shutting doors, our bills have actually been slightly lower this winter. An added bonus has been that the reduction in the thermostat has resulted in a less stuffy atmosphere.

Of course, we have also cut our cloth in terms of shopping to match our budgeting and not used the fuel savings as a surprise bonus to be spent on extras. I realise there are many households who always struggle, particularly those where there is a long-term illness or medical equipment gobbling up electricity; but most of our friends are in a similar position to us with regard to energy costs, having reduced the thermostat and put on an extra sweater.

Even my grandchildren have twigged that they don’t need the house so warm because they have stopped running around in T-shirts and shorts and are dressed more appropriately.

Energy supplies are a challenge, but one that has to be tackled with all-round budgeting solutions.

James Watson, Dunbar.

REMOVE CHARGE ON SMART METERS

SMART Metering Systems has reported increased profits ("Smart meter firm flags hike in profits", The Herald, January 27), yet for many households, mine included, the only part that works is the direct reporting to my energy supplier. The home base unit, intended to assist me to monitor and reduce energy usage, has never worked since installation two years ago.

As consumers we all pay a charge for the installation of smart meters, whether or not we have one installed, but the benefit lies with energy providers, who have reduced their outgoings on meter reading, thus enhancing their already-excessive profits.

It's high time the energy regulator removed the charge on customers for smart meters, a small step in aiding with the cost of home energy costs at a time when there are record arrears – as noted on the front page of The Herald today.

Bill Eadie, Giffnock.

Is homework an anachronism that should now be done away with?

WE NEED TO ABOLISH HOMEWORK

IT is long past time for the anachronism of homework to be abolished ("Issue of the day: Goodbye homework?", The Herald, January 27). Apart from the reduction in pupils' time available for hobbies, sports or creative activities, there is the insidious effect of the connection between home conditions and educational progress. Homework results are used as important elements in assessment and educational progress but, unlike private study in a school environment, they depend critically on the quality of the home conditions.

Any experienced teacher will know of potentially-able pupils whose possible progress has been gradually stifled by constant poor homework results. The corrosive psychological effect of constant "failure" may often result in truancy.

The school day should allocate adequate time for private study, just as a normal working day should have no obligatory requirement for work to be undertaken after its end.

Peter Dryburgh, Edinburgh.

TIME TO ACT ON LEAD PELLETS

MARK Smith ("Revealed: The secretive review of law on hunting"), draws attention to the review being conducted by NatureScot into the "quarry list" – indicating which birds can be legally shot in Scotland. This is the first survey for 40 years, and the column highlights the serious gaps in the consultation process, with various stakeholders – and the public – not being adequately consulted.

Furthermore, it reminds us of the overall slackness in the protection of wildlife, given that anyone can acquire a gun and start blasting birds out of the sky, often, one may suspect, with scant regard for which ones are protected and which are not – in Mr Smith's words, "if it flies, it dies". This review would appear to be yet another example of the lackadaisical, half-hearted, and, frankly, careless attitudes towards matters of wildlife protection.

I don't usually agree with Mr Smith's politics but I admire his writing on wildlife matters and animal welfare. I hope that in a future column he might address the issues around the continuing use of lead shot used by hunters. Despite the considerable attention paid to this toxic material in paints and fuel decades ago, little or no progress has been made with the use of lead shot.

In 2020, the British Association of Shooting and Conservation, along with other shooting groups, announced that it wanted to phase out the use of lead by 2025, urging members to begin switching to alternatives. However, a Cambridge University study in 2022 found that of 215 pheasants killed by shooting, 99.5% had been killed by lead shot, suggesting that voluntary phasing out had no meaningful impact. Research by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust has found that between 50,000 and 100,000 wildfowl die in the UK each year as a result of ingesting used lead pellets, mistaking them for food. It is not only the immediate target that may come to grief, but many, many more. In other words, it doesn't have to fly in order to die a painful death.

Dr Angus Macmillan, Dumfries.

BRING BACK OLD HANDBALL LAW

YOUR various correspondents have come up with a number of suggestions for improving the implementation of VAR in football (Letters, January 25 & 27). However, they ignore the elephant in the room – the actual rules of the game. By far the most vexatious issue with VAR is undoubtedly the award of penalty kicks for handball. The powers that be have come up with guidance that is so contorted as to leave VAR officials and match referees in total confusion over the issue.

Decisions such as the handball given against Efe Ambrose last Saturday leave fans and pundits in a state of disbelief. The only way to improve this flawed law is to revert to it having to be deliberate handball. While this remains open to interpretation, VAR would assist in getting most calls correct. Otherwise, it should apply to handball in all circumstances, which would be manifestly unfair but there would be no arguments.

Gordon Evans, Glasgow.

ALONG CAME A SPIDER

JOHN Gilligan's letter (January 27) is filled with derogatory comments about the people who run football who, he says, have no feeling for the game and even less feeling, whatever that means, for the supporters.

Ian Maxwell, chief executive of the Scottish Football Association, began his career in the game playing centre-half for Queen's Park.

For what finer attribute could one wish?

David Miller, Milngavie.

