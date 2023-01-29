A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died in a crash on the M73.
Police were called to reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway, near the Gartcosh junction, on Saturday at about 1.30pm.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 62-year-old man, and the teenager who was his rear-seat passenger, were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The teenage girl died a short while later, police said.
A 42-year-old man driving the other vehicle was uninjured and arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.
He was later released pending further inquiries.
The road was closed for around seven hours while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 8.40pm.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the area at the time to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1665 of 28 January, 2023.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here