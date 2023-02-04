A GIRLHOOD
Carolyn Hays
(Picador, £16.99)
For Carolyn Hays, her daughter’s childhood can be split into two parts: before the knock, and after. “We were a big, loud East Coast family, new to the Bible Belt,” she writes. She and her husband, Jeff, already had three children before moving to the American South, and after a seven-year gap a fourth baby arrived in 2007. Another son, so they thought. But by the age of three their youngest child was absolutely certain of her identity as a girl, and insisted on being called “she”.
She goes unnamed in this memoir, just as the name Carolyn Hays is a pseudonym and even the states in which they lived are left vague, a sign of the “collective protectiveness” the family evolved as they adapted to having a transgender girl to look after.
Addressed directly to her daughter, this is an adoring tribute to her, and a testament to Hays’ love for this “ebullient, funny” young soul who loved high heels, make-up and all things glittery and pink. Hays sees her arrival into their lives as a blessing, changing for the better the way she and her family saw the world, and she marvels at her perceptiveness and self-awareness: “First of all, you developed a sense of self ahead of other kids whose sense of self fit more tidily within the culture around them.”
It’s worth noting how accepting the people around them were, little more than a decade ago. She remembers the support they received from Republican friends, Catholic friends, grandparents and their local school. But the climate was to turn more hostile. One of the first acts of Trump’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, after taking office was to roll back transgender rights. Violence against trans people rose to the point that, in 2019, both the American Medical Association and the Human Rights Commission Foundation, deemed it an epidemic.
But, before any of that, came the infamous knock on the Hays’ door. Someone had reported them to the authorities, accusing the couple of child abuse in forcing the identity of a girl on their son. Facing a terrifying ordeal, they had to plan seriously for the possibility that their daughter might be taken from them.
Shaken, they moved back up to their native north-east, feeling she’d be safer in a more liberal environment. But even amongst people who considered themselves progressive, they could never fully relax. Their experiences have left the whole family wary and careful. Hays recounts how she had to rethink the form of feminism she subscribed to, and admits that “some part of me will always be looking for safe spaces to land”.
Growing up with a lawyer for a father, Hays is a dogged researcher and would be a formidable opponent in a debate. Since discovering she had a transgender child, she has read up on genetics and foetal development, learned about transgender people in numerous cultures throughout history, acquainted herself with the laws regarding transgenderism and the suicide statistics of transgender people. She can also fall back on her Catholic background to battle the Church on its own ground.
But for all her research it’s clear that the one she’s really been learning from is her daughter. At every stage, Carolyn and Jeff have trusted her to take the lead, to let her show them who she is and what she needs – not at all like simply indulging a child’s whims, but a process requiring attentiveness and deep consideration. A Girlhood is a book that burns with fierce maternal love, faith and unshakable trust.
ALASTAIR MABBOTT
