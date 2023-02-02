WE Scots are a nation of talkers.

In the lift at work, at the bus stop, in the line at the coffee shop – you’ll always find someone who’s ready for a gab. Normally about the weather.

There’s one area of life, though, which we’re not so keen to talk about.

Our latest research shows that more than a third of Scots (34 per cent) never make time to talk about how they’re feeling – that’s despite 59% saying that the cost of living crisis has had an impact on their mental health.

While awareness and understanding of mental health is on the up, stigma continues to be an issue for lots of people.

Today is Time to Talk Day, a UK-wide campaign to encourage more conversations about mental health, managed in Scotland by See Me, the national programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination.

The day is designed to encourage people to open up, show others that they aren’t alone and break down stigma.

When we asked Scots what makes it difficult for them to make space to speak about their mental health, a third told us that "bigger issues" are happening in the world, and they don’t want to "bother people".

While there’s no denying that there’s a lot going on right now as we emerge from a global pandemic into a cost of living crisis, your mental health matters – and you have every right to reach out, speak about it, and ask for help if you need it.

In Scotland, we have one of the longest-running anti-stigma programmes in the world in See Me.

In the 20 years that we’ve been around, we’ve hosted campaigns, undertaken research and encouraged thousands – if not millions – of important conversations about mental health, and we’ve seen a real shift in attitudes and behaviour across the country. We’re truly contributing to the global anti-stigma movement, a fact I’m incredibly proud of.

But more still needs to change.

We need everyone to know that mental health is a part of life. That if you are having a hard time, you’re not the only one.

Talking about your mental health needs to be as natural as saying you have a headache – mental health is just as important as physical health.

Today, we at See Me are encouraging everyone in Scotland to find the time to talk about how they’re feeling.

Whether that’s over a cup of tea in the staff room, a message to an old pal, a walk in the park with your best friend or a chat while you’re watching the television tonight, ask how they are – and really listen to what they have to say.

By taking time to talk about what’s going on under the surface, we can create real change, giving people an outlet and creating more supportive communities and environments for all.

Next time, instead of commenting on the temperature or the rain, ask the question – “How are you?” It could make a world of difference.

Wendy Halliday is the director of See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination (seemescotland.org)