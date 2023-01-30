A walker has died after falling on a Munro, mountain rescuers have said.

Killin Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) were called to the scene on Ben More, near Crianlarich, on Saturday afternoon.

A coastguard rescue helicopter also went to the scene and helped transport team members and equipment as far up the hill as they could given the weather conditions and cloud level.

Mountain rescuers located the casualty and began administering immediate first aid for “serious injuries”, however the person was pronounced dead.

Killin MRT said: “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of our members on scene, the casualty sadly was pronounced dead on the hill. The team thereafter evacuated the casualty off the hill.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the individual, and we offer them our sincerest condolences.

“Equally, our thoughts are with the team members who were involved and assisted with this tragic incident.”