The cyclist killed in a collision with an HGV in Glasgow on January 27 has been named as French woman Emma Newman.

Emergency services attended the junction between the Broomielaw and the King George V bridge just after 10am on Friday, later announcing that a cyclist had been struck by an HGV.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University hospital but died a short time later.

Police Scotland have now named the deceased as 22-year-old Emma Newman from Moulineaux, Paris, in France.

Read More: Edinburgh firefighter dies after battling blaze at Jenners building

Sergeant Paul Mellis said: “Our thoughts are with Emma’s family and friends and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch, particularly if you have dash-cam that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0917 of Friday, 27 January, 2023.