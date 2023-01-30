The cyclist killed in a collision with an HGV in Glasgow on January 27 has been named as French woman Emma Newman.
Emergency services attended the junction between the Broomielaw and the King George V bridge just after 10am on Friday, later announcing that a cyclist had been struck by an HGV.
The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University hospital but died a short time later.
Police Scotland have now named the deceased as 22-year-old Emma Newman from Moulineaux, Paris, in France.
Read More: Edinburgh firefighter dies after battling blaze at Jenners building
Sergeant Paul Mellis said: “Our thoughts are with Emma’s family and friends and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch, particularly if you have dash-cam that could assist with our investigation.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0917 of Friday, 27 January, 2023.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here