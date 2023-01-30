Rescuers searching for a man believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis have found his car.
Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Harvey Christian as searches continue in the Fort William area.
It is believed Mr Christian, who had travelled from Cambridgeshire, set off from the Glen Nevis visitor centre at around 10.30am on Friday.
His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has been found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.
READ MORE: Hillwalker dies after Munro fall near Crianlarich
Searches are being conducted in the area, including on Ben Nevis, involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, police dogs, and the Coastguard helicopter.
Sergeant Brian Heriot said: “We believe Harvey was planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday but he has not returned to his car and concerns are growing for his welfare.
“We don’t know what he was wearing or what equipment he had with him.
“His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis visitor centre.
“We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touch.”
Mr Christian, 42, is described as 6ft 2ins, of heavy build with fair hair.
It is not known what he was wearing when he set off but it is most likely to have been waterproofs and walking boots.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here