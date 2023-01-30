The Best Actress category at this year’s Oscars is not short of talent.

Ana de Armas was nominated for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, and Michelle Williams received a nod for her portrayal of Steven Spielberg’s mother in the legendary director’s autobiographical The Fabelmans.

Acclaimed performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Tár have made Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett the frontrunners, but there’s another talking point in the contest that could have a significant impact on future Academy Award nominations.

Cate Blanchett promoting Tár on The Graham Norton Show (Image: PA Images)

Aren’t there five nominees?

Yes.

Who took the fifth spot?

It wasn’t Viola Davis, who was widely tipped to receive recognition for what Vanity Fair called her “titanic and transformative” performance in The Woman King, while Till star Danielle Deadwyler missed out despite widespread acclaim for her turn in Till.

So, who was it?

Andrea Riseborough.

Andrea Riseborough on the red carpet at the 2017 premiere of The Battle of the Sexes (Image: PA Images)

I was reading a film critic’s Oscar predictions a few weeks ago and her name wasn’t mentioned once.

That’s because, until very recently, few expected her to be nominated. The 41-year-old English actress is highly regarded in the industry, and Variety said of her starring role in 2022’s To Leslie: “Riseborough’s performance is nothing short of spectacular.”

The low-budget To Leslie, however, made just $27,000 in its first theatrical run and didn’t appear to be on the Academy’s radar.

What changed?

According to a Los Angeles Times report, numerous celebrities were contacted by To Leslie director Michael Morris and his wife, West Wing star Mary McCormack, with a view to them watching the film and talking it up on social media.

By the time nominations were announced on January 24, the likes of Amy Adams, Ed Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron and Kate Winslet had publicly sung its praises.

Maybe they were just impressed and felt the film deserved a bigger audience.

Maybe, and with Riseborough having received numerous positive reviews upon the film’s release last year the praise is not necessarily unwarranted.

At the same time, eyebrows were raised when several actors - including McCormack’s former West Wing co-star Dulé Hill - posted identical tweets, which read: “#tolesliemovie is a small film with a giant heart. @andreariseborough gives the performance of the year, and @AllisonBJanney, @marcmaron @realowenteague, @AndreRoyo and Stephen Root are all incredible. Please go find this gem, directed by @filmbymichaelmorris! #fyc #oscars.”

#tolesliemovie is a small film with a giant heart. @andreariseborough gives the performance of the year, and @AllisonBJanney, @marcmaron, @realowenteague, @AndreRoyo and Stephen Root are all incredible. Please go find this gem, directed by @filmbymichaelmorris!#fyc #oscars pic.twitter.com/efBKDRVkVG — Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) January 9, 2023

What happened next?

Riseborough’s surprise inclusion has led the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to investigate. They’ve released a statement reading: “It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process.

“We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.”

To Leslie and Riseborough were not named in the statement, with the Academy insisting: “We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances.”

When will we find out just how successful the campaign has been?

March 13 will see Hollywood play host to the 95th Academy Awards, a small ceremony with a giant heart.