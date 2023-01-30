Winds reaching up to 80mph are expected to cause travel disruption in the north of Scotland on Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for wind lasting from 8pm on January 31 until 12pm on the following day.

Gusts of 60 mph will be "fairly widespread" but could reach between 70 and 80mph on the northern coast of Scotland, as well as on Lewis and Orkney.

Affected council areas include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Western Isles, Highland, Orkney as well as Argyll and Bute.

Meteorologists said the extreme weather is caused by a deep area of low pressure passing to the north of Scotland.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Airport in retail and lounge expansion plans ahead of summer season

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Strong winds across northern parts of Scotland

Tuesday 2000 – Wednesday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6NNopHqKve — Met Office (@metoffice) January 30, 2023

The weather warning was initially issued for a much larger area but was revised early on Monday morning as a "less developed" area of low pressure is now expected.

However, the end time was extended amid expectations the strong winds will linger during Wednesday morning.

The poor conditions are expected to cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

READ MORE: 'It's insane': Chaos hits strained Scots ferry network as two key ships sidelined

The Met Office also warned of short-term loss of power in some areas.

Dan Stroud, operational meteorologist at the Met Office said: “We are expecting a deep area of low pressure to pass to the north of Scotland late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“It is likely to bring a spell of strong and gusty winds to much of Scotland and northern England.

“The strongest winds will be across Scotland with gusts fairly widely up to 60mph and a risk of gusts reaching 80mph, most likely over the north of mainland Scotland, Lewis and Orkney.”