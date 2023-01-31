The search for the best recruiters in the country is on once again, with the announcement that the 11th s1jobs Recruitment Awards in association with Quarriers will take place on Thursday, 20 April at DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow.

After more than a decade of highlighting excellence, professionalism and innovation in the industry, this year’s awards will once again throw a spotlight on those companies and individuals who are performing at the highest level.

Last year, the awards ceremony was hosted by Jo Brand and an announcement on this year’s guest host and judges will be made shortly, but in the meantime submissions are now open in all 19 categories including HR Team of the Year, Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative and Best Employer.

In addition, there will also be a Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement, as well as a further six categories, including Best Recruitment Consultancy and Recruitment Consultant of the Year, which will be voted upon by service users.

Last year’s awards took place against a backdrop of skills shortages, dramatic changes in working practices and the issues arising from Brexit and this year, both the challenges and the opportunities arising from these are just as diverse. With an unpredictable economic outlook and ongoing labour shortages, the demand for temporary staff has increased, while employers continue to struggle to retain permanent staff.

The key to tackling these issues is finding the right people for each job and that is where a talented recruitment professional can make a difference, finding candidates with essential skills and placing them where they fit the role, helping to ensure that they remain in post for longer.

According to the latest figures from the Recruitment and Employment Federation, the recruitment industry contributes £43bn to the UK economy and its services have never been more needed if productivity is going to rise. Amongst the sectors where its services are in highest demand are in construction, where a further 224,9000 workers are predicted to be needed over the next few years, and in IT, where a shortage of skilled staff is still holding back many businesses.

Recognition of the role that the recruitment industry can play in alleviating pressures on business comes from Hazel Gillespie; Director, Gillespie People Solutions, who are amongst the sponsors of this year’s awards.

Hazel said:“Gillespie People Solutions have been delighted to support the S1 Job Awards since they first began. It’s always a great event and the ‘Best Recruitment Consultancy Newcomer’ category is one we’re so proud to sponsor. We know first hand how much talent there is in our industry and it’s so important to see that recognised. We can’t wait to see who wins this year!”

There is support too from hospitality tech specialists, Zonal, who are sponsoring this year’s ‘Best Recruitment Consultancy’ category.

Catriona Dick, Group Head of Human Resources, Zonal, said:“Zonal are delighted to be sponsoring an award again in this year’s s1 jobs recruitment awards. The award night itself is always a highlight in our calendars and being able to get together in person, network, share our successes and generally celebrate the best of our industry is so worthwhile, especially with the challenges we’ve all faced over the last couple of years. “

Gavin Mochan, Managing Director, s1 said: “Industry sources say that, in the face of uncertain economic circumstances, many employers are looking to fill posts with temporary instead of permanent staff and that places an even greater burden on the recruitment industry to find the right people for these jobs. What we have seen, however, is that recruiters are nothing if not resourceful and have a determination to do the best for the clients, focusing on building long relationships instead of just achieving quick results.

“We expect that this year’s s1jobs Recruitment Awards in association with Quarriers will throw up some fine examples of outstanding practice and show ways in which the sector is helping to resolve the issues surrounding skills and personnel shortage.”

Full details of categories and how to enter can be found at https://www.s1recruitmentawards.co.uk/