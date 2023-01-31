A 'fairytale' castle said to have inspired Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle is in the pink. Literally.
For Craigievar Castle, in Aberdeenshire, has been swathed in pink mesh to protect it during a major conservation project.
Work is beginning early this year to restore the pink harling to “futureproof” it against damage from rain and climate change.
The harling at the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) property was successfully replaced in 2009, however, the impact of changing weather patterns caused by climate change means that additional conservation and maintenance work is needed to ensure the building can withstand the increasingly wet and extreme weather.
Scaffolding has been put up around the building, which has been swathed in pink mesh seven storeys high to protect it during the work, which is expected to take about 12 months.
NTS is urging people to support its Pink Again campaign to raise funds for the restoration.
Iain Hawkins, regional director North East for the NTS, said: “Craigievar holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the local community, across Scotland and indeed globally, thanks in no small part to the castle’s famous pink exterior, which was introduced in 1824 by Sir John Forbes.
“It’s our duty to ensure that this much-loved castle is protected against climate change in a way that is sympathetic to the natural environment and heritage of this magnificent building, and supportive of our Nature, Beauty & Heritage for Everyone strategy.
For more than two centuries The Herald has been delivering quality news and insightful commentary.— The Herald (@heraldscotland) January 24, 2023
To celebrate our 240th anniversary, we’ve launched our lowest ever subscription offer – one year for just £24.https://t.co/v7nDp2BrP7 pic.twitter.com/KFMVyriX9T
“As a conservation charity, we rely on voluntary donations and membership support to care for and share special places like Craigievar Castle, so we have launched a “Pink Again” fundraising campaign to support these vital works.
“If you want to help us keep this enchanting castle safe from rainwater ingress and ensure that visitors can continue to fall in love with Craigievar for many generations to come, please consider donating to our campaign.
“We can’t wait to unveil this fairytale castle’s refresh in 2024 and can assure our visitors, supporters and members that all the hard work will be very much worth it, bringing joy to future generations.”
Read More: Riverside quay wall repairs enters next phase
During the conservation work, multiple coats of a special recipe of limewash will be applied to the castle walls to refresh the colour.
Masonry restoration, roof work, maintenance to interior plasterwork and conservation of the lower enclosing (or “barmkin”) wall will also be carried out as part of the work.
Craigievar’s grounds will remain open to visitors throughout the works although facilities will be closed.
Visitors will be treated to a grand “reveal” in spring 2024 when the new exterior is unveiled.
The castle was begun in the Scottish Baronial style around 1576 and is among the best preserved tower houses in Scotland. Craigievar was a family home until the 1960s, creating a blend of cosy interiors and rare antiquities within the ancient walls.
Read More: Wild beavers released at Loch Lomond marking major milestone in species return
The project in Aberdeenshire has echoes of work at another NTS property, the Hill House in Helensburgh, which was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
The structure there has been protected by a giant, chainmail mesh “box” built to protect its saturated walls from further damage from the elements, as part of a 10-year conservation project. The box structure was unveiled in the summer of 2019 when the building reopened to the public.
More information about the Craigievar campaign can be found here
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here