Northern Scotland is expected to be battered by high winds as the Met Office issues a yellow alert.

The forecasting service had previously put in place a warning for Glasgow and the north heading from Tuesday into Wednesday.

However, the Met Office said the "warning area has been reduced in size and the impact level decreased as a less developed area of low pressure is now expected to move across northern Scotland".

Strong winds are now expected to affect the north from Tuesday night, lingering into the north-east into Wednesday.

Weather warning for Scotland (Image: Met Office)

A weather warning is in place from 8pm on Tuesday until noon the following day, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely.

The Met Office has also warned that there is a "possibility" of a loss of power in some areas.

The rest of the country can expect "frequent and heavy" rain showers, as well as strong winds which will give a "cold feel" to the day.