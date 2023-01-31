Brought to you by
International observers and experts are in agreement that Greece meets all the requirements to be classified as a 'wellness country'.
To evidence this achievement, the first Hybrid Global Wellness Economy Forum "From Opportunity to a Successful Development – The Greek Case" took part at the Ministry of Digital Governance on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 where leading international experts and global opinion leaders in the field of Health and Wellness Tourism participated.
The event was held with the contribution of Elitour and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development under the auspices of Enterprise Greece.
It highlighted the unique investment opportunities in Greece for the development of hospitality structures that will offer health and wellness services.
Seneca Medical Group, a pioneer in the field of hair loss restoration, invests in the extroversion and development of health tourism and supports such initiatives.
Seneca Medical Group's clinics provide advanced hair transplant services and promote the development of Medical Tourism in Greece.
Peggy Stavrianou, Director of Operations and Nikos Pagopoulos, Medical Tourism Manager of Seneca, attended a very successful forum where distinguished speakers from the field of medical tourism and wellness developed their ideas and suggestions.
The international speakers agreed on the emergence of the "authenticity" of the concept of Wellbeing as a long tradition in Greece, in combination with the Mediterranean diet and the historical wealth of the country that gave birth to Medical Science, regarding the development of an extroversion strategy to attract wellness travelers.
Susie Ellis, President of the Global Wellness Institute, agreed with the President of Elitour, Mr. Patoulis, on the identity of the "authenticity" of Greek Wellness, in which the development of Greek Wellness Tourism can invest. And he suggested that Greece be included in the Global Geography of Wellness.
The speakers underlined the importance of public-private partnerships which have helped so far to rebrand the country into a premium, safe, multi-island destination.
Combined with wellness and health offerings, Greece can benefit from the thriving tourism segment which she said was growing at a rate of 20-30 percent annually.
She belives the international community would vote for Greece as destination catering to travelers’ well-being but also as a separate health destination. This proves the country can evolve into the global center of holistic healing and rejuvenation, a global center of authentic well-being.
