It also provides employment right across the country, from bottling plants exporting 44 bottles of Scotch whisky every second across the globe, to aquaculture supporting some of our most remote communities.

COP26 in Glasgow focused the sector’s attention on sustainability and commitment to taking on the climate crisis.

It is estimated the food and drink sector is responsible for approximately 25% of all Scotland’s carbon emissions, so taking positive action could really help propel the nation towards net zero by 2045.

There are no doubt there are some great examples of the progress being made, but the sector simply isn’t far enough down the line. It’s a hugely complex problem to solve, with just about every business or producer at a different point on the journey to carbon neutrality and no silver bullet to fire.

The responsibility for change has to be shared by everyone, producers, retailers, and consumers. 2045 might seem like a date far in the future, but the clock is ticking.

Thankfully the numbers of those who don’t recognise the need for urgent change and the validity of reducing carbon are limited. However, there are barriers. The Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis have left many businesses fighting for survival. Overhauling your operation to address emissions just isn’t a priority for some.

A lack of relevant skills, just knowing where to look for your carbon footprint and what steps to take is another hurdle to overcome. There is also a real danger for some in the food and drink sector to behave like a rabbit stuck in the headlights, overwhelmed by the complexity of the problem, unable to act meaningfully.

Access to market is likely to become the motivator for rapid change. While most attitude surveys in this space will tell you consumers believe it is the responsibility of the industry to sort out the problem, they still have a massive role to play.

If consumers and retailers put greater emphasis on carbon-neutral produce, the pace of change will increase. However, both will need to recognise there is a premium to be paid when removing carbon from the production process.

Food and drink businesses need to be confident change can happen and not be daunted by the task. Where there are successes and big wins, there needs to be collaboration to share the knowledge that will transform the sector. There isn’t a one size fits all solution, it will take the nurturing of relevant skills to ensure everyone in the food and drink sector gets the support they need to make meaningful change. The Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Net Zero Commitment programme will provide support to the sector to clear the pathway to lower emissions.

There are grounds for optimism with plenty of willing partners who have the desire to achieve the net zero goal, but the sector needs to take urgent action.

Iain Clunie is Programme Director for Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Net Zero Commitment