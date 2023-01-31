A campaign to retain the art deco facade of a former Glasgow Marks and Spencer store is being backed by heritage chiefs.

Historic Environment Scotland has agreed that the facade of the former store on Sauchiehall Street should not be demolished.

A developer is proposing to build a major mixed-use complex including a large student accommodation facility. The store closed in 2022.

Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney revealed that while HES wouldn't be going as far as listing the building, the body would be in favour of the facade being preserved.

Marks and Spencer's Sauchiehall Street in the early 1960s (Image: Newsquest)

HES’s response, sent to Glasgow City Council, states: “We consider that the 1935/6 building and its 1938 extension at 172-84 Sauchiehall Street contributes positively to the conservation area and advise that this building should be retained and sensitively incorporated into any redevelopment of this site. Façade retention of this building would be acceptable to us.

“172-84 Sauchiehall Street contains no interior features of interest and its roof is concealed behind the parapet. The building is not seen in the round and only its façade contributes to the character of the conservation area.

“We therefore consider that its façade could be incorporated into a new building without diminishing its contribution to the conservation area.

“It would, however, be important to ensure that any replacement building was designed carefully to allow the historic frontage to retain its historic proportions and its character as an individual building.”

Mr Sweeney said HES's viewpoint was warmly welcomed, adding: "The façade of the old M&S unit contributes positively to Sauchiehall Street and is one of the few examples of art deco architecture in the city.

“It should be retained, and I am hopeful the developer will work towards that eventual outcome.”

Marks and Spencer closed its Sauchiehall Street store in April 2022

The Marks and Spencer store, designed by Robert Lutyens, had a place on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street for 87 years before closing its doors for good in April 2022.

Shutters will come down on the historic shop, which opened in 1935, just weeks after the closure was announced.

The store was the first in Scotland to have a café and also had staff wearing co-ordinated uniforms, with dark dresses and starched white collars, for the first time.

It was also home to some of the most decorated M&S colleagues to serve in the forces during the Second World War.

Marks and Spencer bosses said the closure was in response to “changing” shopping habits in what was described as another blow in the street’s “collapse”.

Despite investment in recent years, with a redevelopment increasing space for pedestrians and cyclists, Sauchiehall Street has been plagued with large numbers of vacant units.

Glasgow Marks and Spencer's Sauchiehall Street store (Image: Newsquest)

The developers, Fusion Students, were contacted for comment. Last year a 12-week consultation project got underway to allow people to find out more about the plans.

The mixed-use proposals would see retail brought back at ground floor level to help improve the street level environment in Sauchiehall Street, while the recreation of the former Wellington Arcade will provide a publicly accessible connection between Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street.