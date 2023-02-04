What’s the story?

Your Place Or Mine.

Steady on. We’ve only just met.

I’m talking about the Netflix romcom starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Ah, got it. Netflix and chill?

Eww. No one says that these days. Not since circa 2016.

Fair enough. What’s the lowdown?

Witherspoon and Kutcher play chalk-and-cheese best friends who decide to swap homes and lives for a week. As Debbie (Witherspoon) pursues a long-held dream in New York, Peter (Kutcher) agrees to look after her son in Los Angeles.

They don’t make romcoms like they used to …

That’s true. But this one ticks many of the right boxes. The plot has echoes of two classics of the genre: When Harry Met Sally and The Holiday.

The film is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna whose screenwriting credits include The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses. She co-created Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with her friend Rachel Bloom, who has a role in Your Place Or Mine.

McKenna is also set to collaborate with Witherspoon on the forthcoming cheerleading-themed comedy series All Stars for Prime Video.

Who else is in the cast?

Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams, Steve Zahn from The White Lotus and Zoe Chao, known for roles in The Afterparty and Senior Year.

When can I watch?

Your Place Or Mine, Netflix, from Friday.