The Young Persons’ (under-22) Free Bus Travel Scheme began on January 31, 2022, and gives all those aged five to 21 years old the ability to travel on public transport free of charge.

Over 60 per cent of those eligible already benefit from the scheme, according to the Scottish Government, despite administration issues when the initiative was launched.

Jenny Gilruth, Minister for Transport, said:“With almost 45 million free bus journeys made by under 22s across Scotland, this landmark Scottish Government policy is already helping young people and families with children cut the costs or everyday and leisure travel, while at the same time protecting our climate.

“To ensure as many young people as possible discover the benefits of free bus travel, we have delivered a national marketing campaign to increase awareness and to encourage more applications.

“I’m grateful to all our partners and local authorities for helping to encourage as many young people as possible to take advantage of this important benefit.”

Patrick Harvie, Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights, said:“To have seen almost 45 million journeys made through the scheme in the first year demonstrates the real appetite for sustainable travel in Scotland.

“This shows how we can tackle inequality, respond to the climate emergency and improve the lives of young people through decisive government action.

“Free bus travel is already creating new opportunities, protecting our climate while at the same time reducing financial barriers for young people right across the country.”



