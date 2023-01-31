The first episode was broadcast by STV on February 1980, and the rural soap, filmed around Luss on Loch Lomondside, ran until 2003.

In this scene Mrs Mack, played wonderfully by Gwyneth Guthrie, tells the posh Eric Ross-Gifford (Richard Greenwood) exactly what she thinks of him, as only she could.

High Road, as it was later called, replaced STV’s Garnock Way, which was set in a mining community not far from Glasgow.

The network didn’t want to screen the gritty soap UK-wide as they wanted, in their words, “lots of Scotch Lochs and Hill” instead.