The Fairy Pools have been undergoing a range of improvements including extensive upgrades to the path.

But in order to bring materials to the upper reaches of the path, a helicopter was brought in to support the work at the tourist attraction.

Upgrades to the main path will also include the creation of new offshoot viewpoint paths to encourage visitors to remain on the paths.

The sensitive habitat in the area has been previously damaged amid intensive visitor footfall.

However, the path update is not the only way in which the area is being made more accessible.

Last year, two new steel and timber-clad bridges were installed to ensure access to the Fairy Pools "no matter the weather".

The section of the pathway between the two bridges will be completed with the help of tracked dumper vehicles rather than a helicopter lift.

The Fairy Pools are not the only recognisable site to undergo improvements amid habitat restoration work as part of the Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP).

High levels of tourists visiting sites across the islands have caused paths to deteriorate under the footfall.

A ten-time increase in visitors at the Old Man of Storr over the past decade has led to a “critical” loss of habitat which is being addressed as part of the SISP.

Dougie Baird, the chief executive of Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) which is leading the project, said: "The Fairy Pools area much-loved tourist attraction, one which sees many thousands of visitors per year from around the world.

"As a result, the old path and viewpoints have suffered damage from the high visitor footfall necessitating repair and the construction of new viewpoint paths.

"By including measures to restore the damaged habitats, this will enhance visitor accessibility, and experience whilst encouraging care for the fragile environment”.

The Skye Iconic Sites Project is part of an almost £9 million Scottish programme of projects to enhance the Highlands and Islands and to provide more and better-quality opportunities for visitors.

Dawn Campbell Project Officer for Minginish Community Hall Association said:“Minginish Community Hall Association are delighted to see this crucial habitat protection and restoration work underway at the Fairy Pools.

"We were pleased to contribute funding to this important sustainable tourism project through our Fairy Pools Car Park Fund, which we set up to benefit residents and also to offset the pressure of thousands of visitors to the waterfalls”.

“We're confident that the work being done now on paths and the surrounding habitat will ensure that the Fairy Pools can continue to welcome visitors for many years to come”.