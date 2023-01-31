A bid to secure listed status for Glasgow tower blocks due to be demolished has been rejected.
Campaigners fighting to save Wyndford high rises had been pinning their hopes on listed status for the Ernest Buteux designed buildings.
However, today heritage body responsible for the care and protection of Scotland's historic buildings said the flats did not meet listed criteria.
Read more: Wyndford tower blocks: Residents renew plea to save them
A spokesman for Historic Environment Scotland said: "We assessed the four high-rise blocks at Wyndford Road, Maryhill for listing following a request from a member of the public.
"Our assessment found that the buildings do not meet the criteria of special architectural or historic interest required for listing. While the blocks have some importance in the context of post-war housing provision, our assessment concludes that they are not early, unusual or rare examples of their building type, and that they have also been substantially remodelled."
Read more: Wyndford flats: New report says no evidence to support keeping them
Wheatley Homes Glasgow plans to demolish four multi-storey blocks with 300 new homes to be built in their place. Scotland’s largest social landlord announced plans to invest £73million in Wyndford, more than a year ago.
Since then Wyndford Residents Union has been running a high-profile campaign in a bid to save the flats as they believe they could be retrofitted.
Last week a report dismissed claims that retrofitting would be the greener option.
Architect Dr Richard Atkins, a Fellow of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, said: “There is little or no basis on which to argue for the retention of the existing blocks on the grounds of either energy efficiency or CO2(e) emissions’ as the four blocks have ‘no embodied emissions value’."
Campaigners opposing the demolition of four blocks, 120, 151, 171 and 191, have been occupying the buildings for several weeks.
The flats are on the site of the former Maryhill barracks and were designed by Ernest Buteux who was thought to be influenced by the designs of Le Corbusier – the father of modern architecture.
Buteux was the Scottish Special Housing Association (SSHA)’s chief technical officer and was responsible for two nearby schools and low-rise buildings on the estate.
Campaigners had hoped the listed status bid would go in their favour.
In recent years Historic Environment Scotland has given listed status to developments in other cities.
In Aberdeen eight high-rises, Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court, and Greig Court, were given listed status. However, after appeal three were overturned.
Cables Wynd House, better known as Leith Banana Flats, which featured in author Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting, also enjoys listed status.
Both Cables Wynd House and the neighbouring Linksview House were given A-listed status by HES in 2017 and were said to be of national significance due to their “groundbreaking designs.”
The brutalist buildings, minimalist constructions that showcase the bare building materials, were built in the 1960s.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel