Wee Jock, the West Highland Terrier, shared the limelight with his co-star Robert Carlyle in the BBC Scotland comedy drama Hamish Macbeth which ran from 1995 to 1997.

The series told of the misadventures of a laidback police officer, Constable Hamish Macbeth, in the fictitious town of Lochdubh and was filmed around Plockton and Kyle of Lochalsh.

There was actually more than one West Highland Terrier in the show as following the death of the original Wee Jock a replacement had to be found.

As for Jock’s co-star Carlyle, his career took in everything from Trainspotting to James Bond but, for many people, he never bettered his role as the Highland bobby.