THE era of the “super store” came to the Cowlairs area of Glasgow with the arrival, in June 1972, of the Cowlairs Co-op store in Springburn Road. Boasting around 50,000 sq ft of sales floor, the opening day was quite an event. The official ceremony was performed by STV personality Bill Tennant, and there were demonstrators on hand – including Benson and Hedges’ Gold girls, who were giving away free cigarettes with every 80 bought.