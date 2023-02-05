There’s been a few changes to the Scotia Bar over the years – but that’s no surprise as it’s reputed to be one of the oldest pubs in Glasgow. The Stockwell Street bar, down by the Clyde, is believed to have been built in 1792 and played host to sailors bringing goods to Glasgow. Latterly, it has become a haunt for musicians, actors, poets and political groups. It underwent numerous extensions over the years – seen here in 1930 it had what looks like flats above it. Today, it’s a two-storey building with a pool hall above