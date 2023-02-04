What is it?

Trust Trezo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Good points?

The keyboard is full-sized and has a comfortable and responsive typing experience. The keys have a nice tactile feel and are almost silent when pressed.

The mouse is also ergonomically designed and intuitive to use, with a smooth scroll wheel that lends itself well to gaming. Both the keyboard and mouse connect to your computer via a small USB receiver, which is quick and easy to set up.

One of the standout features of the Trust Trezo set is its long battery life. The keyboard and mouse both run on AA batteries and can last for months before needing to be replaced. This is a great feature for those who frequently use their keyboard and mouse and don't want to have to constantly replace batteries.

A sleek and modern design gives a minimalist look to the keyboard as does the black matte finish. The mouse has a simple yet elegant construction that will look great on any desk.

Both the keyboard and mouse are lightweight, making them easy to carry around should you need to work from multiple locations and have a fear of touching someone else’s dirty equipment.

Bad points?

Although the 2.4GHz dongle works well it would have been nice to have Bluetooth connectivity as wireless dongles are notorious for getting lost.

Best for ...

Those in need of a reliable, affordable and sleek looking wireless keyboard and mouse set for increased office productivity.

Avoid if ...

You don’t have an aversion to wires as you wont then have to outlay extra expense on batteries or lost dongles.

Score: 8/10.

Trust Trezo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, £34.99 (amazon.co.uk)