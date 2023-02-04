What is it?
Trust Trezo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
Good points?
The keyboard is full-sized and has a comfortable and responsive typing experience. The keys have a nice tactile feel and are almost silent when pressed.
The mouse is also ergonomically designed and intuitive to use, with a smooth scroll wheel that lends itself well to gaming. Both the keyboard and mouse connect to your computer via a small USB receiver, which is quick and easy to set up.
One of the standout features of the Trust Trezo set is its long battery life. The keyboard and mouse both run on AA batteries and can last for months before needing to be replaced. This is a great feature for those who frequently use their keyboard and mouse and don't want to have to constantly replace batteries.
A sleek and modern design gives a minimalist look to the keyboard as does the black matte finish. The mouse has a simple yet elegant construction that will look great on any desk.
Both the keyboard and mouse are lightweight, making them easy to carry around should you need to work from multiple locations and have a fear of touching someone else’s dirty equipment.
Bad points?
Although the 2.4GHz dongle works well it would have been nice to have Bluetooth connectivity as wireless dongles are notorious for getting lost.
Best for ...
Those in need of a reliable, affordable and sleek looking wireless keyboard and mouse set for increased office productivity.
Avoid if ...
You don’t have an aversion to wires as you wont then have to outlay extra expense on batteries or lost dongles.
Score: 8/10.
Trust Trezo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, £34.99 (amazon.co.uk)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here