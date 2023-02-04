THEATRE

Moonset, Tron Theatre, Glasgow, until next Saturday; Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, February 16-18

The latest Citizens Theatre On Tour, this new play by Maryam Hamidi is a coming-of-age story which takes in female friendship, self-discovery and the odd spot of witchcraft. Cindy Awor, Zahra Browne, Leah Byrne, Layla Kirk and Hannah Visocchi make up the cast. Joanna Bowman directs. Recommended for ages 14 and over.

BOOKS

Love Will Tear Us Apart Again, by CK McDonnell, Titan Books, £16.99, published Thursday

What was the last comedy horror fantasy novel that you read? Here at Radar towers we’ve just been devouring CK McDonnell’s This Charming Man in which journalists at a Manchester paper not a million miles away from Fortean Times discover that all the stories they print are true, basically. Vampires, talking dogs, the lot. So we can’t wait for the third in the series published on Thursday in which we are promised floating statues, hijacked ghosts, homicidal cherubs, irate starlings and Reliant Robins. Joyful, silly and funny, the TV series is only a matter of time, surely.

MUSIC

Rokia Kone and Togo All Stars, Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow,

It’s the last frantic weekend for Celtic Connections and there are still some amazing artists to catch if you are quick off the mark. James Yorkston, Nina Persson and the Second Hand Orchestra are at the Drygate Brewery tonight, while Shooglenifty are at the Tramway and James Grant is playing Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Meanwhile, tomorrow sees gigs from the likes of Fantastic Negerito, Bonny Light Horseman and a celebration of 10 years of Scotland’s Lost Map label. Such riches. But can we suggest you seek out Rokia Kone and Togo All Stars at Old Fruitmarket tonight. Kone, aka “the Rose of Bamako”, one of Mali’s most renowned artists, will be performing tracks from her debut album Bamanan – a collaboration with legendary producer Jacknife Lee – for the first time in the UK. Take the chance to hear one of Africa’s greatest voices up close and personal.

COMEDY

Craig Hill: I Always Knew I Had It In Me, Macrobert Theatre, tonight

Comedy’s annual kilty pleasure, Craig Hill is hitting the road again to amuse with his trademark mixture of double entendre (OK, sometimes single entendre), observation, singing and ripping the proverbial out of his audiences. It’s all done in the best – or is it worst? – possible taste. You will be either beaming with pleasure or you’ll get a pure beamer. Either’s good.

EVENTS

Prue Leith – Nothing in Moderation, Theatre Royal, Glasgow, tomorrow

The restaurateur and Great British Bake-Off judge talks about her remarkable life and career. Topics up for discussion are feeding the famous, cooking for royalty and maybe the odd poisoning. Here’s your chance to ask her the question you’ve always wanted to.