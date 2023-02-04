THEATRE
Moonset, Tron Theatre, Glasgow, until next Saturday; Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, February 16-18
The latest Citizens Theatre On Tour, this new play by Maryam Hamidi is a coming-of-age story which takes in female friendship, self-discovery and the odd spot of witchcraft. Cindy Awor, Zahra Browne, Leah Byrne, Layla Kirk and Hannah Visocchi make up the cast. Joanna Bowman directs. Recommended for ages 14 and over.
BOOKS
Love Will Tear Us Apart Again, by CK McDonnell, Titan Books, £16.99, published Thursday
What was the last comedy horror fantasy novel that you read? Here at Radar towers we’ve just been devouring CK McDonnell’s This Charming Man in which journalists at a Manchester paper not a million miles away from Fortean Times discover that all the stories they print are true, basically. Vampires, talking dogs, the lot. So we can’t wait for the third in the series published on Thursday in which we are promised floating statues, hijacked ghosts, homicidal cherubs, irate starlings and Reliant Robins. Joyful, silly and funny, the TV series is only a matter of time, surely.
MUSIC
Rokia Kone and Togo All Stars, Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow,
It’s the last frantic weekend for Celtic Connections and there are still some amazing artists to catch if you are quick off the mark. James Yorkston, Nina Persson and the Second Hand Orchestra are at the Drygate Brewery tonight, while Shooglenifty are at the Tramway and James Grant is playing Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Meanwhile, tomorrow sees gigs from the likes of Fantastic Negerito, Bonny Light Horseman and a celebration of 10 years of Scotland’s Lost Map label. Such riches. But can we suggest you seek out Rokia Kone and Togo All Stars at Old Fruitmarket tonight. Kone, aka “the Rose of Bamako”, one of Mali’s most renowned artists, will be performing tracks from her debut album Bamanan – a collaboration with legendary producer Jacknife Lee – for the first time in the UK. Take the chance to hear one of Africa’s greatest voices up close and personal.
COMEDY
Craig Hill: I Always Knew I Had It In Me, Macrobert Theatre, tonight
Comedy’s annual kilty pleasure, Craig Hill is hitting the road again to amuse with his trademark mixture of double entendre (OK, sometimes single entendre), observation, singing and ripping the proverbial out of his audiences. It’s all done in the best – or is it worst? – possible taste. You will be either beaming with pleasure or you’ll get a pure beamer. Either’s good.
EVENTS
Prue Leith – Nothing in Moderation, Theatre Royal, Glasgow, tomorrow
The restaurateur and Great British Bake-Off judge talks about her remarkable life and career. Topics up for discussion are feeding the famous, cooking for royalty and maybe the odd poisoning. Here’s your chance to ask her the question you’ve always wanted to.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here