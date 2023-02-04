Gardening puts the world to rights and makes you feel so much better. I know from the personal experience I’ve written about here before, comments from so many people and the endless studies conducted across the world that this is true.
Whatever you tackle in the garden becomes so absorbing that you soon forget all the stress and worries that weighed you down before you went into your plot.
It kindles new life and hope. A good friend of mine has a very high-powered job and he’s completely wrung out at the end of the day. So he slips out into the garden, soaks up its peaceful atmosphere, and starts tending his tomatoes, nipping out sideshoots and wielding the watering can. Stress and exhaustion fall away and he becomes a new man.
And you’ll be completely committed to the task in hand: you can’t even let your guard down when weeding or you’ll rip out one of your choice specimens.
When pruning a bush or tree to mould it to your preferred shape, you can’t let your mind wander or you’ll shear off the wrong stem or slash a finger with the secateurs.
When finished, stand back and bask in a well-deserved glow of satisfaction.
As you’ll know, I could and do spend many happy hours pruning all my climbing roses and enjoy looking after my apples and gooseberries.
These are skilled jobs worth knowing how to tackle but there are lots of other skilled and unskilled tasks.
And one of the joys of gardening is learning new ideas and techniques.
Keeping plants in good shape entails understanding their needs and how they grow. Identifying why things do or don’t work is fun and you’ll start spending a lot of time trying to tease out the answers to so many gardening questions.
You can get so caught up in the garden, seeing and enjoying the beauty of plants growing and maturing throughout the year. You share your garden with such a diversity of creatures, from birds to beetles, and it’s fascinating to see how they interact and go about their business.
You can record what you see, just for yourself or as part of one of the many organised surveys of garden life.
Above all, the garden is a living vibrant place and a gardener is always hopeful and forward-looking.
Plant of the week
Crocus ancyrensis flowers in late winter/early spring, producing bright yellow blooms that are honey scented. The corms need to be planted in full sun in gritty, very well drained soil. Like many of the earliest flowering bulbs the native range of C. ancyrensis, the Ankara crocus, includes the mountains of Turkey, where it grows on slopes of poor soil. It will not tolerate soggy conditions.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here