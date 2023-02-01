Police in Glasgow seized millions of pounds worth of drugs, cash and weapons in operations targeting serious and organised crime, new figures have revealed.
Between January and December 2022, officers from Greater Glasgow’s proactive serious and organised crime units seized drugs worth £9 million, £1.1 million in cash and £311,095 seized under POCA legislation.
Officers also confiscated 35 vehicles, three firearms, 71 weapons and closed 40 bank accounts.
Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland said: “I am optimistic about what we have achieved so far, but we are far from complacent. We remain fully committed to disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups operating in the Greater Glasgow area. This is in line with our commitment to achieving the aim and vision of Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy Taskforce.
“People’s lives are ruined by serious organised crime groups with their violence, intimidation and greed. They care for no-one but themselves.
“I am determined to ensure that those involved are not above the law and that they can, and will, be held to account for causing misery and affecting the lives of the public.
“We are not alone in our bid to achieve this. We work closely with our colleagues in partner agencies and the public, sharing information, resources and intelligence in stamping out this illegal activity.”
Laura Buchan, Procurator Fiscal for Specialist Casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The results demonstrated the impact of a co-ordinated approach to detect and disrupt serious and organised crime gangs in the Greater Glasgow area and beyond.
She said: “COPFS will continue to work with Police Scotland and other partners in the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, using the full range of our powers to disrupt the ability of criminals to benefit from their illegal activity. These figures highlight that organised criminal networks are being dismantled across the Greater Glasgow area, and sends a clear message to those who seek to benefit from such activity that they will be pursued and their profits seized.”
