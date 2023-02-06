Ah, Valentine’s Day is coming around again, a day of love for some and melancholy for others, but the big question is what to get your loved one?

The traditional gift is a sparkling wine but here’s the thing: most folk don’t actually drink them.

If your loved one loves bubbles, then fire away and my advice this year would be to look towards Prosecco or a new world sparkler, not only for the value but also because they do tend to offer more fruit and flavour for your money than traditional champagnes. Not that I’ve got anything against a good champers of course,

The best gift however is a slightly more upmarket version of whatever they would normally drink, so if it’s a midweek Shiraz from Australia, try a vineyard reserve from a similar region. Yeah, I know it takes a wee bit of effort snooping around their recycling bin but the effort will be paid back in kisses, folks.

If you are lucky and your partner’s birthday falls on a declared vintage for port, which happens about three times a decade, then you simply can’t miss the opportunity to buy something extra to open in the future. Wine really is the gift of love.

Mad Fish Shiraz, Australia

Warm summer berries on the nose with a rich, soft palate of dark fruits and a gentle hint of spice.

Tesco £9

Conte Priuli Rose Prosecco & Salted Caramel Chocolates

If you are going for fizz then why not make it a proper gift. Light, raspberry fruits just seem to explode on your palate when added to bubbles.

Marks & Spencer £20

