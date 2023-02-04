25

4 February-1 April. Entry free. Ingleby Gallery, 33 Barony Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6NX.

This exhibition is celebrating a quarter-century of Edinburgh’s Ingleby gallery. In it, visitors can discover works, one by each of the 25 artists who held an exhibition during one of the 25 years the gallery has been open. Some of the artists on display exhibited in the gallery back in 1998 when the space first opened.

inglebygallery.com

Bernie Reid: Ornamental Breakdown

2 February-16 March. Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP.

The first UK institutional show from Bernie Reid has arrived at Edinburgh Printmakers. The Edinburgh-based artist’s body of work over his 30-year career includes mixed media paintings, decorative rugs, graphic screen prints and sculpture. This latest exhibition sees Reid employ mediums and techniques associated with graffiti and aims to push stencil art in a new direction.

edinburghprintmakers.co.uk

Lily Macrae: Reverie

4 February-1 March. Entry free. &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Featuring a collection of works which draw inspiration from sketches, film stills and “old masters” paintings, Lily Macrae presents her debut solo exhibition. Visitors to the show can explore the theme of being just out of sight or reach, which recurs throughout Macrae’s works.

andgallery.co.uk

Manipulate Festival: Un-retained

2-12 February. Entry free. Various locations in Edinburgh, see event website for details.

Projected during each night of the Manipulate Festival, Un-retained is a project by Sandman. This collaboration between choreographer Sabine Molenaar, multimedia artist Gertjan Biasino and composer Jochem Baelus, combines dance and audiovisual production with digital techniques like holographic projection. With each presentation, the installation is moulded to fit with the specific location.

manipulatefestival.org

Manipulate Festival: The Fantastic Life of Minnie Rubinski

9-12 February. Entry from £8. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.

Another part of the Manipulate Festival is an immersive production that is taking over the whole of the Fruitmarket Warehouse. This unique production involves filmed memories from Minnie Rubinski’s childhood to the present day and visitors are invited to piece together the character’s life story.

manipulatefestival.org

Manipulate Festival: A Rock and a Hard Place

4-12 February. Entry free. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.

Discover a collection of mini dioramas made up of four areas of intrigue: the earth, the sky, the sea and the mind, all of which are displayed through the window at Fruitmarket. Visitors can discover the installation from the street and imagine a parallel world encapsulated by the dioramas.

manipulatefestival.org

Shadows and Light, the Extraordinary Life of James McBey

11 February-28 May. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1FQ.

This exhibition offers insight into a man who was described as the “heir to Rembrandt”, James McBey. The exhibition has been curated to coincide with Alasdair Soussi’s book which is the first biography of the celebrated Aberdonian artist.Visitors can discover McBey’s personal collection of artworks, sketchbooks, scrapbooks, diaries, photographss and letters.

aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/whats-aberdeen-art-galleries-and-museums

Look Aboot Ye: Caring Through COVID

4-23 February. Entry free. Lillie Art Gallery, 71 Station Road, Milngavie, G62 8BZ.

This exhibition aims to celebrate the unsung heroes who helped save lives and protect communities during the pandemic. Put together by artist Karen Strang, it allows visitors to discover a selection of around 100 portraits of key workers, home carers and shielders, created by the artist during the first months of the pandemic.

edlc.co.uk/heritage-arts/exhibitions/lillie-art-gallery-exhibitions

Skin: A Layered History Exhibition Launch

9 February. Entry from £6. Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, 9 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JQ.

Bringing together artefacts spanning scientific illustrations, early modern rare books, medicines and much more, this exhibition uncovers the social, cultural and medical history of skin. To celebrate its launch, visitors have the opportunity to hear two speakers, Dr Katherine Aske and Professor Sara Brown discuss the real life stories behind the exhibition.

rcpe.ac.uk/heritage/skin-layered-history-exhibition-launch

Art Tour at Pathfoot

8 February. Entry free. Pathfoot Building, University of Stirling, FK9 4LA.

Did you know that the University of Stirling has an art gallery? If not, this tour provides the perfect opportunity to see and learn more about it. Visitors will be introduced to the gallery and exhibitions by the Art Collection team and given a free tour of what they have on offer.

stir.ac.uk/about/art-collection/whats-on

Charlotte Cohen