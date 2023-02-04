LET’S start with a confession. I have never actually read DH Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. As a teenager in the late 1970s there were other options for salacious reading (mostly courtesy of Paul Raymond, I’m afraid) than a bulky literary novel.

But it’s fair to say that the sexual content is probably why most readers of the novel pick it up in the first place.

On Opening Lines on BBC Radio 4 last Sunday, producer and scriptwriter John Yorke admitted as much. He first read Lady Chatterley’s Lover when he was 15, he explained. “Probably like most teenagers my main interest wasn’t that literary.

“However,” he added, “I’m not 15 any more and I’m quite keen to find out what this book is really about.”

This he did in a brisk, insightful 15-minute programme.

Lawrence is something of a problematic author these days, but Yorke’s concise, fast-moving essay on the novelist’s most infamous book offered a sympathetic take on it.

“There is a serious intent behind the salaciousness,” Yorke suggested. With contributions from authors Alison MacLeod and Geoff Dyer, Yorke posited that the novel is not just about sex as a liberation, but also about the blight of industrialism and, principally, the impact of the First World War.

“Written just 10 years after the Armistice, Lady Chatterley’s Lover is Lawrence’s lament for a million young British soldiers who lost their lives and the many, many more who returned home wounded and traumatised,” Yorke argued. “It’s a hymn to his country and humanity, in his eyes both broken by war.”

In this context the book’s sex scenes are reframed. “The closer you look you realise this is a really angry book ironically advocating tenderness to heal those seismic wounds,” Yorke argues. There was a lot packed into these 15 minutes. The idea of Mellors as an almost fairytale creature of the forest, the contradictions of Lawrence’s own life – the working-class boy who became a novelist and lived a bourgeois life – and the importance of his relationship with Frieda von Richthofen and her own attitude to sexuality, were all covered swiftly but satisfyingly.

It left me eager to hear part two (on Radio 4 tomorrow at 2.45pm) and maybe even read the book.

On Monday, 5 Live broadcast a “day of hope” from the Institute of Cancer Research, dedicated to celebrating advances in the treatment of the disease.

To be honest I approached it with some trepidation. During the pandemic, 5 Live’s obsession with finding “hopeful” stories drove me up the wall and having sat in cancer wards while being told there is no hope for someone you love more than life itself I feared this might be even more triggering.

But to be fair to 5 Live, it was clear throughout that it was concerned with getting the tone right, and dipping in and out as a listener it felt like it did. Hope – not unjustified given the work being done – and realism were well balanced. In the drive-time show, Tony Livesey stopped at one point to simply state that for many the experience of cancer was “hell on legs”. An aside, but also an acknowledgement of reality. It was much welcomed in my kitchen at least.

Another confession before I go. It has been pointed out to me that while I was moaning last week about Tony Blackburn’s tribute programmes being exiled to the early hours of the morning I had somehow missed that they were actually also getting an airing on Radio 2 on the evening of his 80th birthday itself.

Only right too for a broadcasting career that has been so storied and so long-lasting.

Listen Out For: Lauren Laverne, 6 Music, Thursday

On Thursday 6 Music is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the release of Kate Bush’s debut album The Kick Inside. A wonderful excuse to extol one of Britain’s greatest artists and, for those of us around when the album first came out, to remind ourselves just how old we are now.