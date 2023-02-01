A gas leak has forced the closure of a railway line and leisure centre in Carnoustie.

Links Parade has been closed between Station Road and Ferrier Street due to the leak, while Taymouth Street is closed in both directions and a diversion route in place for motorists.

Tayside Police confirmed that Carnoustie Leisure Centre has been evacuated as a precaution.

They have also advised members of the public to avoid the area.

⚠️ Due to a gas leak near the railway at Carnoustie, all lines are closed. SGN Engineers are on site to resolve the issue and have confirmed a 50 metre exclusion zone is required at the escape site. The line will remain temporarily closed via Carnoustie until it's safe to reopen. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 1, 2023

Network Rail took to social media to confirm that the leak has also forced the closure of the nearby railway line, prompting disruption to trains running between Aberdeen and Dundee as a result.

Gas distribution company SGN said that their engineers are on site "following third party damage" to their gas main, with a 50-metre exclusion zone in place.

It said: "We understand the inconvenience this is causing and our team is working as hard as possible to complete repairs to our gas network."