From historic manors in the countryside to townhouses in the city, there is something out there to suit all tastes and preferences.

Today, a large 7-bedroom property in Newlandrig, Midlothian has caught our attention thanks to its historic significance and unique features.

The property is equipped with private woods, Georgian features as well as a number of external buildings throughout the grounds.

Knight Frank - This historic property is situated in Midlothian (Image: Knight Frank)

Take a look inside the 7-bedroom house for sale in Newlandrig, Midlothian

Founded by James Dewar in 1752, the property is 8.25 acres big and contains a number of interesting features such as a tennis court and standalone secondary accommodation.

The house is a B-listed property, meaning it has regional importance and is built in the classical Georgian style.

Coming into the grounds, visitors are greeted by a private tree-lined driveway before approaching a gravel turning circle and parking area to the front of the £975,000 home.

Knight Frank - There is a gravel turning circle to the front of the home (Image: Knight Frank)

The property is further enhanced by its wonderful private grounds that were designed by Gertrude Jekyll.

Beyond the gardens, there is a former bowling green and a large orchard. There is also a lovely natural burn accompanied by a charming footbridge.

There are also 1.93 acres of mature woodland offering a haven to nearby wildlife as well as a pony paddock to the east of the driveway.

Knight Frank - The property has a large dining kitchen on the ground floor (Image: Knight Frank)

The inside of the property is just as historic as the exterior with beautifully proportioned reception rooms, intricate cornicing and wood-burning stoves.

On the ground floor, there is a conservatory, entrance hall, sitting room, downstairs bedroom, family bathroom, dining room, large kitchen and drawing room.

The drawing room was a later addition but is just as elegant as the rest of the property thanks to its large bay windows overlooking the gardens as well as its French doors leading to a patio.

Knight Frank - The drawing room was a later addition to the property (Image: Knight Frank)

Moving onto the first floor, there is a landing, two shower rooms, five bedrooms and another family bathroom.

While on the second floor, there is an attic and a games room.

Tom Stewart-Moore, the property's agent and Knight Frank's Head of Rural Agency for Scotland has praised the property for its proximity to Borders railway, making it easy to travel to Edinburgh via public transport.

However, he noted that there has been a particularly high amount of interest in this home, saying: "It was put on the market before Christmas.

"We've been fairly flat out with viewings at the moment and there's been really good interest in the property.

"We're likely to go for a closing date at the end of February based on the current interest."

If you are interested in the property, please visit the Knight Frank listing or contact Tom Stewart-Moore at 0131 222 9608 or Tom.Stewart-Moore@knightfrank.com