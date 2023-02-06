FIFTY years ago today, on February 6, 1973, the Glasgow Herald’s Ian Archer reported on new Scotland manager Willie Ormond’s first squad selection, which was for the Centenary International against England the following week.

Archer wrote that there was one “minor surprise” in the 18-strong pool: the first call-up for Rangers goalkeeper Peter McCloy, aka the Girvan Lighthouse.

As it turned out, Aberdeen’s Bobby Clark was selected for the match, but McCloy was to win four Scotland caps (all in 1973; versus Brazil, Switzerland, Northern Ireland and Wales). He enjoyed a glittering career at club level, winning 11 major trophies with Rangers, including the European Cup Winners’ Cup.