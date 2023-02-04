I WANT to talk about a report that’s mainly been gathering dust on the shelf for over a decade: the Christie Commission on public service reform. Not because it’s irrelevant, far from it, but that implementing it is so challenging. However, with the pandemic and cost of living crisis catalysing huge digital changes in organisations there is an opportunity to use technology to deliver on the values and principles of Christie if we work together across sectors and policy areas.
Campbell Christie as the report lead author in 2011 envisaged that public service delivery could prevent and intervene early to stop people suffering negative outcomes. Prevention and early intervention have been hallmarks of the Government's policy language around improving the lives of citizens; they have relevance across a wide range of social policies, and as principles are a natural focus for innovation activity and public sector reform.
At the time of the original report it was suggested over a third of public spending is delivering services to deal with issues that could have been prevented. Since then demand for public services in Scotland has not diminished but increased in both volume and diversity.
Those of us who work in service delivery often find ourselves in silos and don’t make the most of sharing learning or ideas. We should work together on the fundamental challenges of delivering services to citizens that prioritise prevention. Technology has the potential to empower citizens and help them avoid further problems down the road, across public services delivered by the state or the voluntary sector. It could also enable common solutions to shared challenges and enable faster interventions.
Technology has massively advanced since 2011. If we truly want Scotland to be a wellbeing economy we should not view these costs as bills for future years to pay, but a down payment on preventing problems for citizens getting worse, saving money in the long run.
Here’s an example. The CAB network saves the NHS around £22 million a year. That is because when people go to a CAB and, say, have their incomes maximised, they avoid further negative outcomes associated with a lack of income, be that physical health or mental wellbeing.
We can build on this. We are working on a Civtech challenge where we aim to use new technology to analyse our national data to better understand the issues people are seeking help on, so that we can intervene earlier to prevent further negative outcomes.
Christie concluded that the subsequent consequences of late intervention will have high human costs. In this context that can be significant physical and mental harm to citizens but also to frontline staff and volunteers delivering the services and seeing these negative outcomes.
One of the significant asks of the Commission was that outdated attitudes and approaches needed to change, I think tech can facilitate a collective greater sense of action amongst those involved. The pace and scale of technological change means we can and should act faster, and seek common collective solutions. I truly believe technology can blow the dust off the Christie report and deliver the vision it envisioned but it needs us to work together, who’s up for that?
George Eckton is Director of Advice Services at Citizens Advice Scotland
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here