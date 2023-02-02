Campaigners fighting to save Glasgow tower blocks from demolition lobbied city planners calling on them “to do the right thing.”

Wyndford Residents Union said an open letter which was sent to Glasgow City Council had not been responded to for two weeks. Today they personally handed the letter to Glasgow City Council planners at their George Street offices.

The residents union is fighting the demolition of four tower blocks in the Wyndford area of Maryhill. Owners Wheatley Homes Glasgow wants to replace them with 300 mid-sized homes.

While residents believe retrofitting would be the ‘greener’ option, a recent report said there was no evidence to retain the flats on environmental grounds.

Campaigners opposing the demolition of four blocks, 120, 151, 171 and 191, have been occupying the buildings for several weeks and say the city council has it in their gift to call for an environmental impact assessment.

Nick Durie, of the Wyndford Residents Union, said: “We note that the housing association’s gelignite agenda will see three 26 storey tower blocks adjacent to a major wildlife corridor in the Kelvin Walkway - a well known haven for bat roosts (a protected species) - bombed, yet despite the obvious potential for disruption of the natural environment the council has not requested an environmental impact assessment.

"This is really quite difficult to understand, as such requests are routine in large developments which impact far less on the natural environment. It is within the council's gift to request such an environmental impact assessment, and indeed the planning authority seems deeply remiss in not doing so."

The group claims said that due to the council's failure to provide any meaningful response to their open letter, they decided to present the letter coupled with their demand for an environmental impact assessment to the council.

Mr Durie added: “It is clear that there are some very strange irregularities with the planning department when it comes to the association’s gelignite agenda for the Wyndford. Glasgow City Council is hosting a high-profile conference on retrofitting of buildings. We consider this extremely ironic due to the disinterested attitude exhibited by the council towards our easily retrofitted Wyndford high flats."

Earlier this week the heritage body responsible for the care and protection of Scotland's historic buildings said the flats did not meet listed criteria.

A spokesman for Historic Environment Scotland said: "Our assessment found that the buildings do not meet the criteria of special architectural or historic interest required for listing. While the blocks have some importance in the context of post-war housing provision, our assessment concludes that they are not early, unusual or rare examples of their building type, and that they have also been substantially remodelled."

Wyndford flats have been earmarked for demolition (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Durie said despite the response from HES, they will continue their fight for the flats and a public meeting is planned for February 11.

Caz Rae, of the residents union, said they are continuing to support residents in the occupied flats.

She said: "There are around 100 people who remain in the flats and they are pledging to stay. Some have been offered alternatives but are just not suitable."

Angie Thompson has lived on the Wynford estate for more than 45 years.

While not in a tower block she lives close to number 120 and doesn't want to see them come down.

"If people are living in them they can't be unsafe so why not retrofit them," Mrs Thompson said. "The flats are part of Wyndford and I would be sorry to see them go."

Wheatley Homes Glasgow plans to demolish four multi-storey blocks with 300 new homes to be built in their place. Scotland’s largest social landlord announced plans to invest £73million in Wyndford, more than a year ago.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “The council intends to adopt a EIA screening opinion on the proposed demolition- this is a formal process to decide whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required. The EIA screening process is an opportunity for both parties to ensure that EIA is only undertaken for those projects which are likely to have significant effects on the environment. For this process to be properly informed, we’ve requested Wheatley Group to submit further supporting information.

“We have also requested a timescale from Wheatley Group for submission of the requested screening information, and for submission of the application for Prior Approval for demolition. A Prior Approval application for the demolition would not be determined until an EIA Screening Opinion has been adopted by the council."