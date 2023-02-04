Oi Mamma, Bearsden

Oi Mamma, with its maximalist interiors and extravagant Italian dishes, is set to open next week in Bearsden, Glasgow. The upcoming Milngavie Road project will replace the much-loved Raffaele’s Restaurant, which closed last month, and aims to make dining out fun and exciting. The new Oi Mamma restaurant will feature a flamboyant design infused with friendly Italian hospitality while honouring the strong, extroverted, and passionate nature of the much-loved Italians.

IG @oimammaglasgow

Six by Nico Byres Road, Glasgow

Chef Mr Nico Simeone is bringing his inventive concept menu to Byres Road with a new flagship Glasgow restaurant . The restaurant takes its name from the menu composition – the six-course tasting menu changes every six weeks.

The new restaurant location brings a third location for the ever-expanding brand to Glasgow, with capacity for 54 guests and a fantastic concept that is executed incredibly well.

IG: @sixbynico

Thirty Knots, South Queensferry

Thirty Knots is a newly opened restaurant with outdoor terrace that’s sure to become a prime dining spot in the pretty town of South Queensferry, just 30 minutes train journey from Edinburgh city centre.

Choose from a glass of wine on the terrace or satisfy your appetite with their range of traditional dishes, such as BBQ salmon, plant-based burger or mac & cheese – all while taking in the stunning view of the iconic Forth Bridges.

IG: @thirtyknots_southqueensferry

Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa