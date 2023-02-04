Oi Mamma, Bearsden
Oi Mamma, with its maximalist interiors and extravagant Italian dishes, is set to open next week in Bearsden, Glasgow. The upcoming Milngavie Road project will replace the much-loved Raffaele’s Restaurant, which closed last month, and aims to make dining out fun and exciting. The new Oi Mamma restaurant will feature a flamboyant design infused with friendly Italian hospitality while honouring the strong, extroverted, and passionate nature of the much-loved Italians.
IG @oimammaglasgow
Six by Nico Byres Road, Glasgow
Chef Mr Nico Simeone is bringing his inventive concept menu to Byres Road with a new flagship Glasgow restaurant . The restaurant takes its name from the menu composition – the six-course tasting menu changes every six weeks.
The new restaurant location brings a third location for the ever-expanding brand to Glasgow, with capacity for 54 guests and a fantastic concept that is executed incredibly well.
IG: @sixbynico
Thirty Knots, South Queensferry
Thirty Knots is a newly opened restaurant with outdoor terrace that’s sure to become a prime dining spot in the pretty town of South Queensferry, just 30 minutes train journey from Edinburgh city centre.
Choose from a glass of wine on the terrace or satisfy your appetite with their range of traditional dishes, such as BBQ salmon, plant-based burger or mac & cheese – all while taking in the stunning view of the iconic Forth Bridges.
IG: @thirtyknots_southqueensferry
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here